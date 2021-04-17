VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s tennis won all six singles matches and recorded a 7-0 Summit League dual win over Western Illinois on Saturday afternoon at the DakotaDome Courts on the USD campus.
The Coyotes won the doubles point after wins at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles and moved to 5-6 overall and 3-1 in Summit League play.
Yulia Almiron Solano and Agustina Diaz took home the 6-3 win in the No. 3 doubles while Natka Kmoskova and Habiba Aly clinched the doubles point for the Yotes with the 7-5 victory in No. 2 doubles. Solano and Diaz move to 2-1 as a team while Aly and Kmoskova move to 8-2 as a team.
“We did a great job today playing in some cool weather and tricky conditions,” head coach Brett Barnett said. “I thought Western played really well. We got down in doubles and really wasn’t playing that well, but we fought back on No. 1 & No. 2 and pulled that point out.”
After winning the doubles point with some difficulty, the Yotes turned it up during singles play winning all six. Aly dominated with a 6-0, 6-0 victory in No. 2 singles to move to 7-3 on the season while Jana Lazarevic took home the 6-4, 6-1 victory in No. 1 singles to sit at 5-4 on the season.
“I though the singles were much better, we relaxed a little and played some really solid smart tennis,” Barnett said. “Top four played great and all won really quick and very proud of Eesha for stepping in today and playing a really good match.”
Kmoskova won a tough first set 6-4 before dominating the second with a score of 6-1 for the No. 3 singles victory and her fourth win of the season. Almiron played well and defeated Lucky Kancherla 6-2, 6-2 in No. 4 singles to move to 4-6 on the season.
The wins kept coming for the Yotes are they record two wins in the No. 5 singles and No. 6 singles to seal the shutout. Bukina moved to 4-7 on the season with a 6-3, 6-2 victory while Eesha Varma took home the 6-2, 6-4 victory in the No. 6 singles to move to 1-2 on the season.
“We know we’re in the Summit League Tournament now but the match tomorrow with UND is a huge one for seeding,” Barnett said. “We’re going to need to play well, and I hope we can get a big crowd with athletes, teams and a lot of friends to really give us a home court advantage.”
South Dakota is at home again on Sunday to face the Fighting Hawks of North Dakota at 11 a.m.
