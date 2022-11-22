LINCOLN, Neb. — As Chad Cattau stood in the middle of Tom Osborne Field, it was hard for the Cedar Catholic coach not to show his pride in what the Trojans accomplished.

The result was a 23-0 victory for Norfolk Catholic in the Nebraska Class C2 state football finals, Tuesday at Memorial Stadium. It was the 10th state title for Norfolk Catholic head coach Jeff Bellar, while the Trojans fell to 0-4 all-time in state championship games.

