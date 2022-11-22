LINCOLN, Neb. — As Chad Cattau stood in the middle of Tom Osborne Field, it was hard for the Cedar Catholic coach not to show his pride in what the Trojans accomplished.
The result was a 23-0 victory for Norfolk Catholic in the Nebraska Class C2 state football finals, Tuesday at Memorial Stadium. It was the 10th state title for Norfolk Catholic head coach Jeff Bellar, while the Trojans fell to 0-4 all-time in state championship games.
For Cedar Catholic, it was the end of an injury-plagued season that saw the Trojans go from the 12th seed to a state championship game. The Trojans finished 9-4 overall.
“I’m proud of our kids. They battled through a lot,” Cattau told the gathered media after the contest. “We had a lot of kids that were banged up. Some of them maybe shouldn’t have even played. But they were very resilient, very competitive.”
Karter Kerkman and Kanyon Talton each had 67 yards, including a touchdown, to lead the run game for the undefeated Knights (13-0). Brandon Kollars also rushed for a score. Max Hammond had a 29-yard field goal in the contest.
Defensively, Kade Pieper had seven tackles, including two for loss. Kollars had five stops. Hammond picked off a pass.
Cedar Catholic finished with just 147 yards of total offense. Carson Arens had a 39-yard run and a 26-yard catch. Brayden Reifenrath passed for 68 yards, with five passes to 31 yards for Grant Arens. Andrew Jones, the Trojans’ leading rusher on the season, was contained to 22 yards on 10 carries.
Jaelen Lammers had 19 tackles (five solo) to lead the Cedar Catholic defense. Keaton Steffen posted 12 tackles, Jaxson Bernecker had 11 tackles and Spencer Albers added 10 stops for the Trojans.
A fumble on the opening kickoff by Cedar Catholic set the Knights up on the Trojan 14-yard line. But the Cedar defense held strong, keeping Norfolk Catholic to a Hammond field goal.
The first two offensive possessions for the Trojans did not fare much better. The Knights took over after back-to-back Trojan three-and-outs, scoring touchdowns on each, to build a 16-0 edge.
But the Trojans found their defensive composure, keeping the high-powered Norfolk Catholic offense off the board for the next two quarters.
“Our defense has carried us all year,” Ccattau said. “With the injuries we’ve had we had to make a lot of adjustments, but our defense has been consistent all year.”
The Knights took advantage of a short field to add a touchdown late. Cedar Catholic answered with its best offensive drive of the game, but had touchdowns called back on two separate plays before turning it over on downs.
The Trojans did not touch the ball again.
For Cedar Catholic, which had not been to the finals since 2014, the finals appearance is something that could set the tone for future seasons.
“Any time you’re down here it’s good for the young players. And we’ve got a great group of young players,” Cattau said. “For our seniors, it’s something they will always remember. A lot of them have played with us since they were sophomores and have put in a lot of time.”
