CRETE, Neb. — Late home runs by Billy Hancock and Colin Muth lifts Mount Marty to a 4-2 opening round victory over Jamestown in the first round of the GPAC Tournament in Crete, Nebraska Thursday.
Jamestown struck first, scoring one run in the third inning off Lancer starter Tyler Preist. Grant Okawa drove in the run on an RBI-single, giving the Jimmies a 1-0 lead.
The Lancers didn’t have any luck pushing runners across until the eighth inning. In the bottom of the eighth, with Jamestown clinging onto a 1-0 lead, Josh Roemen scores on an error by the catcher to tie the game.
Later that at-bat, Hancock hits home run 16 on the season to give Mount Marty a 3-1 lead. After Cade Koletzky records the first out of the eighth, Muth homers to give Mount Marty a 4-1 advantage. Jared Bell pitching the top of the ninth, gives up a run with two outs, but is able to record a strikeout to end the game.
Hancock went 2-for-4 with the two-run home run. Muth went 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run. Roemen added three hits in four trips to the plate, and scored the tying run.
Preist threw five innings of work, giving up seven hits and one run while striking out three. Bell worked four innings of relief, striking out four and picking up the win.
The Lancers second game of the GPAC Tournament is Friday at 9 a.m. The Lancers will face Doane in the winner’s bracket. Jamestown plays Northwestern in an elimination game at noon Friday.
The winner of Mount Marty’s game with Doane goes to the Doane bracket championship Saturday, while the loser goes to the loser’s bracket to play the winner of Northwestern and Jamestown. That game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.