WAUSA, Neb. — Wausa outscored Elgin Public-Pope John 23-12 in the fourth quarter to claim a 66-56 victory in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Jaxson Claussen led Wausa with 39 points. Cashe Carlson added 12 points.
Wausa, 3-1, travels to Gayville-Volin on Tuesday. EP-PJ, 4-1, hosts Elkhorn Valley on Tuesday.
ELGIN P-PJ (4-1) 14 12 18 12 — 56
WAUSA (3-1) 15 11 17 23 — 66
Guardian Angels 64, Crofton 40
CROFTON, Neb. — Guardian Angels pulled away from Crofton 41-23 in the second half on the way to a 64-40 victory over the Warriors in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Simon McFarland led Crofton with 16 points. Braxston Foxhoven added eight points.
Guardian Angels hosts Pender on Thursday. Crofton hosts rival Hartington Cedar Catholic on Tuesday.
GUARDIAN ANGELS (2-2) 11 20 21 12 — 64
CROFTON (1-3) 10 14 9 7 — 40
Bloomfield 51, Niobrara-Verdigre 17
NIOBRARA, Neb. — Bloomfield built a 31-6 halftime lead on the way to a 51-17 victory over Niobrara-Verdigre in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Layne Warrior scored 13 points to lead Bloomfield. Wiley Ziegler and Mason Mackeprang each had nine points in the victory.
Bloomfield, 4-1, travels to Osmond-Randolph on Thursday. Niobrara-Verdigre travels to Crofton on Thursday.
BLOOMFIELD (4-1) 13 18 12 8 — 51
NIO-VERD (0-5) 4 2 2 9 — 17
MCM 52, Parker 42
MONTROSE — McCook Central-Montrose downed Parker 52-42 in Big East Conference boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Mason Sabers scored 14 points, and Boston Katzer had 10 points, 12 rebounds and four steals for MCM. Owen Alley added eight points and 14 rebounds.
Seth Van Vliet led Parker with 18 points and nine rebounds. Landon Beck scored 12 points and Ray Travnicek added 11 points for the Pheasants.
MCM, 1-0, hosts Hanson on Tuesday in Salem. Parker, 0-1, travels to Baltic on Tuesday.
PARKER (0-1) 10 12 7 13 — 42
MCM (1-0) 18 5 14 15 — 52
Menno 50, Alcester-Hudson 39
MENNO — Menno used three players in double figures, including a double-double by Hayden McNinch, to lead the Wolves past Alcester-Hudson 50-39 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Kadeyn Ulmer finished with 16 points and four steals, and Ajay Herrboldt had 14 points for Menno. McNinch finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Maveric Smith added five steals.
Ethan Bovill and Jose Lopez each had 12 points, with Bovill recording four steals. Will Hallaway grabbed eight rebounds. Mateo Kleinhans had four assists and Evan Brown had four steals for Cubs.
Menno travels to Bridgewater-Emery on Tuesday. Alcester-Hudson, 1-1 travels to Hills-Beaver Creek, Minnesota, on Dec. 16.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (1-1) 3 8 15 13 — 39
MENNO (1-1) 7 12 18 13 — 50
Elk Point-Jefferson 70, Madison 63
ELK POINT — Easton Kempf scored 24 points to lead Elk Point-Jefferson past Madison 70-63 in Dakota XII Conference boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Jakob Scarmon finished with 13 points, Evan Fornia had 12 points and Devon Schmitz added 10 points in the victory.
EPJ, 1-0, travels to Parker on Thursday. Madison travels to Tri-Valley on Tuesday.
