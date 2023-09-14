Tom Hendricks
Yankton native Tom Hendricks, shown here in a 2022 photo, will be inducted into the South Dakota Golf Hall of Fame today (Thursday). He is a graduate of Yankton High School and a four-time winner at the Hillcrest Invitational Pro-Am (3 amateur, 1 senior).

 Eric Bean/P&D

SIOUX FALLS — Yankton graduate Tom Hendricks and University of South Dakota graduate Rick Werner are among five chosen for induction into the South Dakota Golf Hall of Fame. The event will take place today (Thursday) in Sioux Falls.

Joining Hendricks and Werner are Dave Austad, Julie Jansa and Ryan Jansa, all of Sioux Falls.

