SIOUX FALLS — Yankton graduate Tom Hendricks and University of South Dakota graduate Rick Werner are among five chosen for induction into the South Dakota Golf Hall of Fame. The event will take place today (Thursday) in Sioux Falls.
Joining Hendricks and Werner are Dave Austad, Julie Jansa and Ryan Jansa, all of Sioux Falls.
Hendricks played collegiately at Black Hills State, leading the Yellowjackets to a NAIA district title in 1975. From 1974-78, he won two SDGA match play titles, was a runner-up and a semifinalist, and was the 1975 SDGA Male Golfer of the Year.
Hendricks, now living in Muscatine, Iowa, has been a regular at the Hillcrest Invitational Pro-Am, winning three amateur and one senior amateur title. He has also won several tournaments on his home course, Geneva Golf and Country Club, as well as the 2001 Iowa Father-Son Young Adult division championship.
Besides his playing accomplishments, Hendricks has worked to benefit the community through Muscatine Charities and the Taco John’s Youth Golf Classic, earning him Iowa Volunteer of the Year in 2016.
Werner, a Huron native and 1973 graduate of USD, won the 1973 SDGA Amateur Championhip. He also won the North Central Conference Tournament and was a NCAA All-American in 1973. He went on to two top-10 finishes in the National Club Pro Championships, winning the Ohio PGA Sectional in 1979.
A lifelong member of the PGA of America, he was the teaching professional at the prestigious Quaker Ridge Golf Course in Scarsdale, New York; director of golf at the Country Club of Ashford in Ohio; and retired as director fo golf at Royal Poinciana Golf Club in Naples, Florida after 23 years of service. He was also men’s golf coach at Washington & Lee University from 2007-12.
Werner now resides in Lexington, Virginia, with his wife, Judy.
