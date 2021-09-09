COLTON — Vermillion rallied from a 2-1 deficit to claim a 16-25, 25-16, 18-25, 25-16, 15-10 victory over Tri-Valley in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Brooklyn Voss posted 13 kills and six blocks, and Kara Klemme had eight kills for Vermillion. Claire Doty finished with 33 assists. Kelsey O’Neill had 17 digs, Annika Barnett posted 12 digs and Brooke Jensen added six blocks in the victory.
Erica Bicknase had six kills and Nevaeh Grann posted 11 assists for Tri-Valley. Megan Wenzel had a hand in eight blocks (four solo). Hannah West had 15 digs and Kenzie Atwood posted 13 digs in the effort.
Vermillion, 3-3, travels to Madison on Sept. 16. Tri-Valley, 0-7, is off until a Sept. 16 matchup at home against Dell Rapids.
Creighton 3, Wynot 1
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Creighton downed Wynot 25-15, 25-22, 10-25, 25-18 in Lewis & Clark Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Brooke Dance led a balanced Creighton attack with 12 kills and five blocks. Maycee Zimmerer posted 11 kills. Kendall Wolverton had 12 assists, with Christen Curtis recording 11 assists. Averi Diedrichsen posted 22 digs and Bryna Fanta added 15 digs in the victory.
Creighton, 4-1, hosts its round robin tournament on Saturday. Wynot, 4-2, hosts Bloomfield on Tuesday.
Creighton won the JV match 25-17, 25-15. Wynot won the ‘C’ match 10-25, 25-23, 15-11.
Avon 3, Alcester-Hudson 1
ALCESTER — Tiffany Pelton and Sam Brodeen combined for 24 kills and 21 digs to lead Avon past Alcester-Hudson 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 25-15 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Brodeen finished with 10 kills, 14 digs and three ace serves to lead the balanced Avon attack. Pelton had 14 kills. Courtney Sees finished with eight kills and 23 digs. McKenna Kocmich had 16 assists and 17 digs. Katie Gretschmann posted a team-best 25 digs in the victory.
Avon, 6-1, hosts Avon on Tuesday. Alcester-Hudson, 0-4, hosts Centerville on Tuesday.
Avon won the JV match 25-19, 25-23. Alcester-Hudson won the ‘C’ match 25-20, 25-23.
Kimball-White Lake 3, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 1
ARMOUR — Dani Deffenbaugh posted 18 kills, 14 digs and four ace serves to lead Kimball-White Lake past Tripp-Delmont-Armour 25-17, 28-26, 21-25, 25-20 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Harley Normandy posted 10 kills and 10 digs for KWL. Ryann Nielsen finished with 15 assists and six ace serves, and Cami Comfert added eight assists and 14 digs in the victory.
Megan Reiner finished with 14 kills and nine digs, and Emma Faller had 10 kills, nine digs and three ace serves for TDA. Hannah Stremick posted 28 assists and 27 digs. Faith Goehring had 20 digs, Emma Fink had 19 digs and Maddy Jones added 11 digs in the effort.
KWL, 3-1, hosts Mount Vernon-Plankinton on Tuesday in White Lake. TDA, 3-2, hosts Bon Homme on Tuesday in Tripp.
Scotland 3, Freeman Academy-Marion 0
SCOTLAND —Scotland got 12 kills each from Martina DeBoer and Trinity Bietz in a 25-17, 25-15, 26-24 victory over Freeman Academy-Marion in Great Plains Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Bietz also had five ace serves for Scotland. Rylee Conrad finished with 23 assists and two ace serves. Delanie Van Driel had four ace serves and Joslyn Walloch added five digs in the victory.
Alivea Weber led FA-M with seven kills and five ace serves. Kallie Johnson posted nine digs and Hailey Stahl added five kills for the Bearcats.
Scotland (5-3) travels to Lake Andes to face Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Tuesday. Freeman Academy-Marion (0-5) hosts Oldham-Ramona-Rutland on Saturday in Freeman.
Bridgewater-Emery 3, Irene-Wakonda 0
IRENE —Julia Weber finished with 20 kills, 11 digs and three ace serves to lead Bridgewater-Emery past Irene-Wakonda 25-14, 25-8, 25-14 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Taylor Schollenkamp finished with nine kills and Chloe Schmitt had eight kills in the victory.
McKenna Mork posted eight assists, and Jordan Bak had nine digs and two ace serves for Irene-Wakonda. Willa Freeman also had nine digs. Emma Orr added six assists for the Eagles.
Bridgewater-Emery (6-0) hosts Freeman on Tuesday. Irene-Wakonda (2-6) travels to Freeman to face Freeman Academy-Marion on Tuesday.
Freeman 3, Gayville-Volin 0
FREEMAN — Erin Uecker posted 14 kills, eight blocks and 11 digs to lead Freeman past Gayville-Volin 29-27, 25-22, 25-17 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Kate Miller posted 12 kills and 14 digs for Freeman. Ava Ammann had 15 assists and nine digs. Paige Auch posted 14 digs and Ashlin Jacobsen added nine digs in the victory.
Jadyn Hubbard led Gayville-Volin with 18 kills and 11 digs. Molly Larson posted 11 kills and 22 digs. Keeley Larson finished with 34 assists and Ayla Dimmer added 27 digs for the Raiders.
Freeman, 5-2, travels to Emery to face Bridgewater-Emery on Tuesday. Gayville-Volin, also 5-2, hosts Viborg-Hurley on Tuesday.
Freeman won the JV match 25-18, 25-18.
Wagner 3, Gregory 0
WAGNER — Emma Yost posted 15 kills and 20 digs to lead Wagner past Gregory 25-20, 25-19, 25-17 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Kyal Kjeldgaard finished with 11 kills, two blocks and two ace serves for Wagner. Shalayne Nagel had 10 kills and two ace serves. Macy Koupal finished with 34 assists in the victory.
Mya Determan led Gregory with 11 kills. Brooklyn Kenzy posted nine kills and two ace serves. Gracie Kenzy finished with 15 assists. Jessy VanDerWerff had eight digs, and Cassidy Keiser added two blocks and two ace serves for the Gorillas.
Wagner, 6-3, travels to Avon on Tuesday. Gregory, 6-1, hosts Wessington Springs on Saturday.
Wagner won the JV match 2-0. Gregory won the ‘C’ match 2-1.
Platte-Geddes 3, Bon Homme 0
TYNDALL — Platte-Geddes remained undefeated with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-14 victory over Bon Homme in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Karly VanDerWerff posted 16 kills and 20 digs to lead Platte-Geddes. Cadence VanZee had 10 kills and 11 digs. Avery DeVries finished with 34 assists and nine digs. Regan Hoffman had six kills and 13 digs in the victory.
Olivia Bures led Bon Homme with nine kills. Jaden Kortan had 14 assists. Jurni Vavruska posted 11 digs and Jenna Duffek added eight digs for the Cavaliers.
Platte-Geddes, 7-0, hosts Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Monday. Bon Homme, 2-4, travels to Tripp to face Tripp-Delmont-Armour on Tuesday.
Platte-Geddes won the JV match 26-24, 25-12.
Ethan 3, Menno 0
MENNO — Bella Nesheim finished with 11 kills and 12 digs to lead Ethan past Menno 25-19, 25-15, 25-15 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Ava Lingemann posted 21 assists, and Marissa Storm had 10 assists and three ace serves for Ethan. Hannah Bartcher posted 13 digs and three blocks in the victory.
Bridget Vaith had five kills and Paityn Huber had eight assists for Menno. Julia Buechler posted 10 digs. Grace Nusz added nine digs and six assists.
Ethan, 2-3, travels to Madison on Tuesday. Menno, 4-4, travels to Howard on Tuesday.
Menno won the JV match 15-25, 25-17, 16-14; and the ‘C’ match 25-18, 25-8.
