The Yankton Gazelles showed strides against the No. 3 Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers Tuesday, with Macy Drotzmann registering a double-double (17 points, 11 rebounds) and Claire Tereshinski adding 16 points.

“We accomplished the things that we set out to do tonight to try and help our team improve,” Gazelles head coach Trey Krier said. “We had a goal of trying to limit our turnovers tonight. We still had 17 turnovers, but I felt like as the game went on, we started to control that a little bit better. That led to some better offensive possessions to get looks at the basket. We figured out our initial entry into our offense a little bit tonight where we had some kids stepping back to the ball and making themselves available to get the ball out of Claire (Tereshinski)’s hands so we can get some movement.”

