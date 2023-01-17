The Yankton Gazelles showed strides against the No. 3 Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers Tuesday, with Macy Drotzmann registering a double-double (17 points, 11 rebounds) and Claire Tereshinski adding 16 points.
“We accomplished the things that we set out to do tonight to try and help our team improve,” Gazelles head coach Trey Krier said. “We had a goal of trying to limit our turnovers tonight. We still had 17 turnovers, but I felt like as the game went on, we started to control that a little bit better. That led to some better offensive possessions to get looks at the basket. We figured out our initial entry into our offense a little bit tonight where we had some kids stepping back to the ball and making themselves available to get the ball out of Claire (Tereshinski)’s hands so we can get some movement.”
Even though the Cavaliers came away with the 65-45 victory Tuesday night at Yankton High School, Krier felt good about the improvements the Gazelles showed in the contest.
“We played a 32-minute ballgame,” Krier said. “It didn’t seem like we ran out of gas or at least we were able to play through that fatigue a little bit better than we have in the past couple of games. All of that has to do with the fact that we were in the ball game.”
The Gazelles found themselves competing with the No. 3 team in the state as Tereshinski banked in a 3-pointer with five seconds remaining in the first quarter, then hit two more 3-pointers to begin the second quarter and cut Jefferson’s lead to 17-15.
“(Making those shots) got a lot of momentum for our team,” Tereshinski said. “A lot of positive vibes.”
Her play was infectious, as Drotzmann got a layup on the next possession to tie the game and Payton Moser made a 3-pointer to give the Gazelles a 20-19 lead.
“We shocked ourselves to be honest with you,” Krier said. “I know the look in our kids is faces. When we did get ourselves back into it, you could see the energy pickup. You could feel the energy on our bench pickup. The confidence is something (where) the way that you’re playing and not necessarily the scoreboard has to dictate how you feel about yourself. Our kids did a lot of good things tonight, especially in that little run in the first quarter and start of the second quarter. We’ve got to keep building on that.”
That confidence came from the way the team was creating offense and looking to get passes from Tereshinski.
“Helping out my teammates, getting passed to them, looking for them and also looking for my shot really helped us,” she said.
Jefferson went on an 8-0 run to retake the lead, 27-20, going into halftime. The closest the Gazelles could make the game the rest of the way through was six points.
Ashlen Johnson led the Cavaliers with 24 points in the contest. She was problematic for the Gazelles defense inside in the first half then hit two 3-pointers in the second half.
“We have to react to the things that other teams are doing and continue to be a little bit more consistent with our defensive effort,” Krier said. We feel like we’re going to keep this going in the right direction if we do those things.”
The Cavaliers improved to 7-2 with the win, while the Gazelles fell to 0-8.
Yankton looks to continue the improvement they showed offensively against Roosevelt on the road Thursday.
In the JV game, the Cavaliers defeated the Gazelles 44-15. Kaylor Luellman led Yankton with eight points, while Addi Schelhaas registered six rebounds.
Jefferson won the sophomore game 61-30. Yankton’s Nora Krajewski made a buzzer-beating 3-point shot from just beyond the half-court line to end the third quarter.
