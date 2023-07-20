PARKSTON — The Platte Killer Tomatoes scored six runs in the bottom of the first and never trailed in a 16-10 victory over the Dimock-Emery Raptors to open the District 5B amateur baseball tournament Thursday.
Richard Sternberg led the way offensively for Platte, going 4-for-6 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Grant Doom and Hayden Kuiper also scored three runs apiece. Ryan Allen and Preston Nedved added two RBIs for Platte. Doom drew four walks in the contest.
