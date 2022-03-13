BROOKINGS — West Central outscored Wagner 41-30 in the second half to claim a 62-54 victory over the Red Raiders in the third place game of the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday in Brookings.
Addy Kramer finished with 20 points and nine rebounds for West Central, which finished with a 23-3 record. Rylee Haldeman scored 6 points. Tabor Teel added 11 points and 11 rebounds.
For Wagner, which finished 22-3, Macy Koupal finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Emma Yost had 13 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. Shalayne Nagel scored eight points and Lydia Yost added four assists for the Red Raiders.
Wagner graduates just one senior from this year’s squad, Jessica Koupal.
WEST CENTRAL (23-3)
Rylee Haldeman 4-15 8-12 16, Grace Harden 0-0 0-0 0, Josslin Jardin 2-6 1-2 6, Addy Kramer 8-17 1-2 20, Tabor Teel 2-8 7-10 11, Cambell Fischer 3-6 0-0 7, Peyton Meadors 0-0 0-0 0, Molli Thornton 0-0 0-0 0, Tessa VanOberbeke 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS: 20-54 17-26 62.
WAGNER (23-3)
Jessica Kocer 0-0 0-0 0, Macy Koupal 8-19 0-0 20, Shalayne Nagel 3-6 2-2 8, Emma Yost 4-8 5-8 13, Eve Zephier 1-6 0-0 3, Ashlyn Koupal 2-11 0-1 4, Lydia Yost 2-5 0-0 6. TOTALS: 20-55 7-11 54.
WEST CENTRAL 9 12 19 22 — 62
WAGNER 9 15 14 16 — 54
Three-Pointers: W 7-26 (M. Koupal 4-12, L. Yost 2-4, Zephier 1-3, A. Koupal 0-7), WC 5-26 (Kramer 3-11, Jo. Jarding 1-5, Fischer 1-3, Haldeman 0-6, Teel 0-1). Rebounds: W 43 (E. Yost 14), WC 34 (Teel 11). Assists: W 15 (E. Yost 4, L. Yost 4), WC 12 (Jo. Jarding 4). Turnovers: W 16, WC 3. Blocked Shots: WC 3 (Haldeman 2), W 0. Steals: WC 6 (Haldeman 3), W 1 (Nagel). Personal Fouls: W 16, WC 13. Fouled Out: None.
Fifth: Red Cloud 62, Dakota Valley 43
BROOKINGS — Red Cloud built a 37-20 halftime lead on the way to a 62-43 victory over Dakota Valley in the fifth place game of the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday in Brookings.
Stevi Fallis finished with 24 points and four assists to lead Red Cloud, which finished with a 22-3 record. Sharissa Haas added 12 points.
Rylee Rosenquist finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Dakota Valley (19-7). Peyton Tritz scored 13 points. Grace Bass had eight rebounds.
Besides Rosenquist and Bass, Dakota Valley will graduate Emma Fredericksen, Ellie Wiese, Brooke Carlson and Taeya Smith.
DAKOTA VALLEY (19-7)
Grace Bass 2-15 0-2 4, Brooke Carlson 0-7 0-0 0, Rylee Rosenquist 7-13 4-6 20, Peyton Tritz 5-15 1-2 13, Jorja Van Den Hul 0-5 0-0 0, Addison Kleis 0-0 0-0 0, Grace Meyer 0-0 0-0 0, Ella Reifenrath 2-3 0-0 4, Taeya Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Cameryn Sommervold 0-0 0-0 0, Sophie Tuttle 1-3 0-0 2, Ellie Wiese 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Wiese 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 17-62 5-10 43.
RED CLOUD (22-3)
Jordan Derby 4-6 0-0 8, Stevi Fallis 8-17 5-7 24, Raina Ghost Bear 0-2 0-1 0, Sharissa Haas 4-7 4-4 12, Allison Richards 1-8 4-4 7, Ashlan Blount 1-1 0-0 2, Rhionna Brewer 0-0 0-0 0, Maikole Carlow 2-2 0-0 5, Jade Ecoffey 0-0 0-0 0, Cheree Ferguson 0-0 2-2 2, Abigail Haas 0-0 0-0 0, Anjah Lamong 0-0 0-0 0, Jewelia LeBeau 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 21-44 15-18 62.
DAKOTA VALLEY 10 10 13 10 — 43
RED CLOUD 18 19 13 12 — 62
Three-Pointers: RC 5-14 (Fallis 3-9, Richards 1-2, Carlow 1-1, Ghost Bear 0-2), DV 4-21 (Rosenquist 2-4, Tritz 2-8, Bass 0-4, Van Den Hul 0-3, Tuttle 0-2). Rebounds: DV 38 (Rosenquist 12), RC 35 (Richards 5). Assists: DV 12 (Rosenquist 4), RC 12 (Richards 5. Turnovers: DV 12, RC 11. Blocked Shots: RC 3 (Derby 2), DV 2 (Rosenquist, Van Den Hul), Steals: RC 5 (five with 1), DV 3 (three with 1). Personal Fouls: DV 16, RC 12. Fouled Out: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.