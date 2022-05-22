OMAHA, Neb. — The Cedar Catholic boys finished third in the Class C team standings of the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships, which concluded on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska.
The Trojans scored 44 points, finishing behind Grand Island Central Catholic (68) and Battle Creek (64) for top honors.
On the girls’ side, Crofton and Hartington Cedar Catholic tied for fifth, each with 35 points. Chase County scored 70 points to win the team title.
After successfully defending her 3200 title on Friday, Crofton’s Jordyn Arens repeated as 1600-meter champ with a winning time of 5:17.98. She won by nearly 14 seconds.
In that girls’ 1600, Hartington-Newcastle’s Jessica Opfer (5:55.53) was 16th and Ponca’s Ellesyn Hrouda (6:01.87) was 19th.
Cedar Catholic’s Carson Noecker added an impressive 1600 victory to his 3200 and 3200 relay wins from Friday, clocking a 4:19.61 for a victory of nearly 17 seconds.
The Cedar Catholic girls won the 1600 relay, with Lauren Bernecker, Sophia Reifenrath, Faith Christensen and Laney Kathol finishing in 4:06.37. Tri County Northeast (4:20.77) was 12th.
Kathol also won the girls’ 800 in 2:18.27 and finished third in the 400-meter dash, clocking a 59.63.
Deagan Puppe of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, a Mount Marty recruit, won the boys’ 110-meter hurdles, finishing in 14.66. Younger brother Daniel Puppe (18.14) was eighth.
Cedar Catholic’s foursome of Faith Christensen, Grace Reifenrath, Lauren Bernecker and Sophia Reifenrath was second in the girls’ 400 relay, finishing in 50.64. Ponca (53.25) was 15th.
The Cedar Catholic boys’ foursome of Grant Arens, Carson Arens, Brett Kleinschmit and Alex Kuehn capped the meet with a third place finish in the 1600 relay, clocking a 3:32.72. Hartington-Newcastle was 10th.
Crofton’s Ellie Tramp was fourth in the 100 hurdles, finishing in 15.66. She was also eighth in the 300 hurdles (51.68).
Cedar Catholic’s Alex Kuehn was fourth in the boys’ 400, finishing in 51.42. He also placed 23rd in the long jump (18-7 1/4).
Cedar Catholic’s Jaxson Bernecker was sixth in the discus with a toss of 148-1. Ponca’s Taylor Korth (127-7) was 18th.
Berniece McCorkindale of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge was sixth in the girls’ shot put with a mark of 37-5 3/4. Cedar Catholic’s Lexi Eickhoff (32-2) was 21st.
Crofton’s Mayson Ostermeyer tied for seventh in the pole vault, clearing 13-0. Hartington-Newcastle’s Lane Heimes (12-6) was 12th.
Cedar Catholic’s Sophia Reifenrath was eighth in the girls’ 200, finishing in 27.46.
Also on Saturday:
— Jordyn Carr of Tri County Northeast finished ninth in the girls’ triple jump with a mark of 34-7 1/4. Crofton’s Caitlin Guenther (33-3 3/4) was 15th.
— The Cedar Catholic boys were ninth in the 400 relay (45.58).
— Ponca’s Gracen Evans tied for 17th in the girls’ high jump, clearing 4-10.
— Cedar Catholic’s Carson Arens (2:07.25) was 19th in the boys’ 800.
Class D
Alexandra Eisenhauer of Bloomfield capped her career with victories in both the 100 (12.55) and 200 (26.18). Her efforts helped the Queen Bees score 22 points in the meet, good enough for 10th in the team standings.
Andrea Sucha of Niobrara-Verdigre successfully defended her title in the girls’ high jump, clearing 5-4 to win the event. Randolph’s Bailey Beal (4-9) was 18th.
Sucha, a Mount Marty track recruit, also finished fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (16.55). Bloomfield’s Madison Abbenhaus (16.60) was seventh.
Wynot’s foursome of Kinslee Heimes, Myrah Sudbeck, Krystal Sudbeck and Karley Heimes was second in the girls’ 1600 relay, finishing in 4:15.30. The same foursome was fourth in the 400 relay (52.18) earlier in the day.
Wausa’s Abrielle Nelson (49.94) was fourth in the girls’ 300 hurdles.
Wynot was fifth in the boys’ 1600 relay, with Jack Kuchta, Chase Schroeder, Joseph Sudbeck and Charlie Schroeder finishing in 3:38.21. Chase Schroeder (2:05.40) was also fifth in the 800.
Wynot’s Tyler Nicke finished fifth in the boys’ 1600, finishing in 4:49.25. Wausa’s Addison Smith (4:50.37) was seventh.
Creighton’s Matthew Johnson finished fifth in the boys’ pole vault, clearing 13-0.
Bloomfield’s Dalton Gieselman was sixth in the boys’ discus with a toss of 145-0.
Wausa’s Tyler Baue was seventh in the 110-meter hurdles, finishing in 16.05.
Also on Saturday:
— Creighton’s Cade Hammer just missed the medals in the boys’ long jump with a mark of 19-8 1/2. Bloomfield’s Wylie Ziegler (17-8 1/2) was 23rd.
— Wausa’s Darla Nelson was 11th in the girls’ 1600, finishing in 5:50.53. Christina Martinson of Bloomfield (5:56.97) was 13th.
— Wynot’s Karley Heimes (2:31.42) was 13th in the girls’ 800. Bloomfield’s Martinson (2:34.16) was 17th.
— Wausa (4:29.57) was 14th in the girls’ 1600 relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.