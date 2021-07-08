Mount Marty University has selected Coach Collin Authier to lead the Lancer men’s basketball program as the new head coach.
Coach Authier brings 14 years of coaching experience to MMU. Since 2014, Authier has served as an assistant coach at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Previously, he was an assistant to the head coach at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi under head coach Willis Wilson. Authier’s outstanding resume also includes a 2016 NCAA Division II National Championship and an overall 151-57 record during his seven most recent years at Augustana.
But what stood out to MMU officials was a standard of excellence off the court.
“We wanted a leader and a good basketball coach,” says Andy Bernatow, interim athletic director and longtime head baseball coach at MMU. “When we started the search, we had conversations with players, alumni, athletic staff and administration. In every conversation, the importance of leadership and the right community fit came to the forefront. I’m happy we’ve found that with Coach Authier.”
Among Authier’s priorities for the Lancer program is a commitment to developing student-athletes holistically and driving community engagement around the program.
“I want each student-athlete to have the best opportunity to be successful in all aspects of life,” says Authier. “We will build a first-class culture of success and work continuously to achieve our goals so Lancer fans will be proud of what we do.”
Authier’s track record supports his ability to deliver on these fronts. He has recruited and coached 30 All-conference players, 43 academic all-conference members and 5 freshman of the year. At Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, he guided an academic transformation that raised the GPA to the highest in program history.
Dr. Marc Long, president of MMU, is thrilled by the hire.
“We want to develop students who not only succeed in their chosen sport, but who succeed in their careers following graduation,” he says. “Finding a coach like Collin Authier who is committed to our Benedictine mission is important. We want to ensure our student-athletes are experiencing not only athletic growth but academic and spiritual growth. We are excited to welcome him to campus and begin this next phase in Lancer basketball history.”
The Lancer men’s basketball program has already seen tremendous growth in the past few years, reaching the GPAC tournament final in their most recent season. Under the leadership of Authier, the program is expected to continue to grow alongside an institution that has been marked by rising enrollment and opportunity in recent years.
