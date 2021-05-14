PIERRE — Yankton finished fifth in the girls’ division and sixth in the boys’ division of the Eastern South Dakota Conference Middle School meet, Friday in Pierre.
Georgia Morse Middle School of Pierre won the girls’ title, 110 to 88 over Aberdeen Central. Brandon Valley won the boys’ title, 159 to 117 over Georgia Morse.
The Yankton girls scored 67 points, led by a hurdles sweep from Alivia Dimmer. She claimed the 100 hurdles in 17.49 and the 200 hurdles in 32.49. Temmate Kaelyn Hoilien was third in the 200 hurdles (32.90) and sixth in the 100 hurdles (18.79).
Evelyne Lima-Zapon scored a runner-up finish in the discus with a toss of 93-2. Sophia Petheram was fourth in the 1600 (5:49.08). Chloe Foote was fourth in the high jump (4-6).
The Gazelles’ top relay finish was third in the 400 relay (55.20), run by Ava Haar, Allie Byrkeland, Brynne Stohr and Alexia Wheeler. Haar, Kaylor Luellman, Gracie Gutzmann and Nora Krajewski finished fifth in the sprint medley relay (2:01.60). Hoilien, Luellman, Gutzmann and Krajewski were sixth in the 800 relay (2:01.60). Luellman, Krajewski, Peteram and Ava Johanneson were eighth in the 1600 relay (4:49.03).
The Yankton boys put up 52 points, scoring top-three finishes in all four relays. Abe O’Brien, Kade Reifenrath, Christian Pacheco and Jace Sedlacek were second in the 800 relay (1:46.63). Easton Nelson, Matthew Sheldon, Joshua Swenson and Sedlacek were third in the 400 relay (49.29). Aiden Anderson, Nelson, Carson Ness and Lance Payer were third in the sprint medley (1:50.06). Parker Kisch, Ness, Connor Slaba and Payer were third in the 1600 relay (4:40.71).
Swenson also scored a pair of third place individual finishes in the 100 (12.33) and 200 (25.23). Payer was third in the long jump (17-4). Anderson finished fifth in the 110 hurdles (18.72). Kisch placed sixth in the 800 (2:23.53). Sheldon placed eighth in the shot put (38-11 1/2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.