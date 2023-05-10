PLAINVIEW, Neb. — Host Plainview swept team honors at the District D-4 Track and Field Championships, held Wednesday.
On the girls’ side, Plainview scored 123.5 points, beating out O’Neill St. Mary’s (102) and Niobrara-Verdigre (65). Creighton scored 26 points on the day.
Niobrara-Verdigre had two athletes earn automatic qualifying marks in three events. Allison Sucha won the 100 hurdles (16.44) and finish second in the long jump (15-10). Taylor Pavlik was second in the shot put (33-9 1/2).
Creighton’s Olivia Kuhlman won the pole vault, clearing 9-0.
On the boys’ side, Plainview scored 123 points to finish ahead of Stuart (85), Elgin Public-Pope John (80) and Creighton (76). Niobrara-Verdigre scored 21 points, while Santee had four points.
The Creighton boys qualified six athletes in four events, led by a 1-2 finish from Matthew Johnson (13-6) and Taylor Nilson (11-0) in the pole vault. Nilson also won the 110 hurdles (16.93).
Also for Creighton, Owen Doerr was second in both the shot put (43-5 1/2) and discus (145-5). Conner Rohrer was second in the 3200 (11:03.66).
The top two individuals in each event, as well as six wild cards statewide, qualify for the Nebraska State Class D Track and Field Championships, May 19-20 in Omaha. The relay champion and seven wild cards in each relay race also qualify.
