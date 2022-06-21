WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College athletics has announced plans to construct a $26.5 million athletic and recreation facility renovation project, which includes the addition of an air-supported indoor structure and major renovations to the Recreation Center, Rice Auditorium and the Kirk Gardner Indoor Athletic Complex.
This will be a three-phase project beginning with the new indoor facility, construction on the project is set to begin in spring of 2023 with a tentative completion date set of fall 2025.
Over the last three years, WSC has seen 20 percent growth in enrollment, 200 percent growth in club sports, 25 percent growth in intramural participation, and the addition of two varsity athletic programs. Because of this growth, facilities need to be developed to service all needs.
The feature item of the project is a new air-supported indoor structure connected to the Recreation Center. The structure will create a full scale indoor, multi-functional practice, competition and recreation facility with artificial turf and house an indoor 300-meter synthetic track surface. The facility will also create enhanced indoor throws and jump areas and new men’s and women’s track and field locker rooms and office space. In addition to providing practice and competition space for varsity programs, club sports and intramural activities, this new facility will also provide opportunities for regional service through competitions, youth camps and sports leagues.
The Recreation Center and Alley Expansion will be a central point and control for the new indoor facility, featuring a larger student weight room and an auxiliary weight room specifically for intercollegiate athletics, club sports and academics. The new-look Recreation Center will showcase increased square footage for student fitness including additional basketball/volleyball/recreational court space, cardiovascular equipment, multi-use fitness spaces, and overall improvement of pedestrian flow between facilities that includes patron access to Rice Auditorium.
Renovations to Rice Auditorium include increasing the size of the lobby to support ticketing and concessions for intercollegiate athletic programs and the creation of a practice court in the current Kirk Gardner Indoor Athletic Complex for women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, club sports and intramural activities.
The expansions and renovations are intended to raise the recruiting and competitive profile of WSC’s NCAA Division II athletic programs while also impacting retention and enhancing the current student-athlete experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.