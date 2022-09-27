Yankton head volleyball coach Chelsea Law saw a number of things she liked during the Gazelles’ 25-16, 27-25, 25-19 loss to fifth-ranked Sioux Falls Jefferson, Tuesday at Yankton High School.
Now she’s hoping to see more.
Offensively, the Gazelles found openings against the much taller Cavaliers. Camille McDermott finished with 25 assists, with Macy Drotzmann recording 10 kills and Ava Koller posting eight kills.
“We made smart shots with our hitting,” Law said. “We were making smart decisions in the moment.”
Defensively for Yankton, Payton Moser finished with 23 digs, with Drotzmann posting 14 digs and Koller recording eight digs.
Yankton forced an early Jefferson time out in the match, but the Cavaliers responded with a 14-1 surge that put the opening frame out of reach. A 6-0 run in the second set lifted Jefferson from three down to three up, but Yankton fought off two set points before dropping the set.
An 11-1 run in the third set gave the Cavaliers the edge. Yankton fought back to within two, but couldn’t get closer.
“How do you stay intense,” Law said. “If you don’t, you have those five, six-point runs. We need to fix that if we want to continue to play competitive volleyball.”
While the Gazelles could find room for improvement, they also had a top-five Jefferson (7-2) team on its heels at times.
“We had them off kilter. We forced them to do things they didn’t want to do,” Law said. “That’s playing aggressive volleyball. Win or lose, that’s the kind of volleyball we want to play.”
The Gazelles, 2-11, are back on the bus on Thursday, making their shortest trip of the season. Yankton heads to Class A Vermillion on Thursday.
After a challenging front-half of the season, only three teams currently with winning records remain on the Gazelles’ schedule.
“The front part of our season was a lot of Sioux Falls,” Law said. “The rest of our schedule is almost all ESD.”
For Yankton to improve its record in the back half of the season, the team needs to keep moving forward, Law said.
“We don’t want to be inconsistent,” she said. “We took a big step forward this week. We have to keep taking steps forward.”
Jefferson won the JV match 25-9, 25-19; the sophomore match 25-22, 25-16; and the freshmen match 25-10, 25-10.
