SEATTLE, Wash. – South Dakota third-year sophomore Abrielle Jirele set a school record at the Husky Classic inside Dempsey Indoor on Friday.
Jirele clocked 9:30.48 in the women’s 3,000-meter run, a nearly 10 second personal best, to surpass Amber Eickhorn (9:36.46) from the record books.
The race highlighted Coyote track and field results from three different meets across three states on Friday.
Merga Gemeda, a fifth-year senior, also competed in the Husky Classic and posted a personal best time of 8:16.29 in the men’s 3,000 to move up to third on the all-time charts.
Marleen Mulla, a sophomore, won the pole vault invitational competition during action at the Tyson Invitational inside Randal Tyson Track Center.
Mulla cleared 14-4.5 (4.38m) to lead a group of four Coyotes in the top seven of the event.
Gen Hirata, Cassidy Mooneyhan and Jaidyn Garrett all posted season best efforts in finishing third, fifth and seventh, respectively.
Hirata, a junior, became the second Coyote over 14 feet this season with a clearance of 14-0.5 (4.28m) while finishing third.
Mooneyhan and Garrett, both sophomores, each cleared 13-6.5 (4.13m) with Garrett’s representing a personal best.
In the open pole vault competition, seniors Deidra Marrison and Landon Kemp, both posted season bests in finishing sixth and eighth place, respectively. Marrison cleared 13-0.75 (3.98m) and Kemp 12-6.74 (3.83m).
Lydia Knapp, a junior, placed sixth in the women’s weight throw event with a best of 67-3.5 (20.51m).
Helen Gould, a junior, placed sixth in the women’s 3,000 with a time of 10:05.90 at the SDSU Indoor inside the Sanford Jackrabbit Complex on Friday.
