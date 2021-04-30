MITCHELL — Following his third year with Dakota Wesleyan University, Jamen Helton will be stepping down as the Director of Track and Field/Cross-Country, it was announced Friday.
Helton has accepted an assistant track and cross-country position at NAIA institution, the University of Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
During his time with Dakota Wesleyan, the Waterloo, Ill., native coached two-time national champion, Kamberlyn Lamer in 2019 as she was also an eight-time NAIA All-American. In 2019, Helton also saw 20 school records set between cross-country and track and field, as well as 110 All-Time Program Top-10 performances.
During the 2020 indoor season, he coached seven All-Conference athletes, including three athletes qualifying for the 2020 NAIA Indoor National Championships.
In the indoor season this year, Helton coached seven Tigers to All-GPAC honors, including a pair of All-American nods. During the outdoor season currently taking place, he has coached two athletes to the national championships.
A search for a replacement will begin at the conclusion of the outdoor track & field season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.