HURON — The Yankton Bucks earned their best team finish in over a decade, placing second in the Class AA boys’ team race of the South Dakota State Cross Country Meet, Saturday at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron.
Rapid City Stevens defended its Class AA title with 122 points. Yankton (142) was second, the Bucks’ highest finish since winning the 2009 title. Sioux Falls Lincoln (146) was third, followed by Sturgis (151), Rapid City Central (181) and O’Gorman (194).
Stevens’ Simeon Birnbaum defended his individual title, finishing in 15:16.19 to beat Harrisburg’s Cashton Johnson (16:10.48) by 54 seconds. Pierre’s Jared Lutmer (16:17.51) was third, followed by Yankton senior Zach Fedde (16:25.36).
Fedde was Yankton’s top finisher for a fourth straight state meet, earning his fourth state meet medal. It was the top finish by a Buck since the late Kipp Kinsley placed fourth in the 2011 state meet.
Junior Dylan Payer also earned a medal for the Bucks, placing 16th in 17:01.63. Freshman Harrison Krajewski (17:27.02) was 34th, senior Nate Schoenfelder (17:34.19) was 43rd and sophomore Abe Chance (17:36.45) was 46th to complete the Bucks’ scoring.
Also for Yankton, sophomore Taylor Wenzlaff (18:26.34) was 85th and senior Oliver Dooley (18:48.66) was 100th.
Yankton finished 11th in the Class AA girls’ race, also won by Stevens. The Raiders scored 96 points to edge out Brandon Valley (100) and Sioux Falls Lincoln (115). O’Gorman (126) was fourth, followed by Rapid City Central (127) and Spearfish (128).
The Gazelles finished at 257 points, led by senior Thea Chance’s 19th place finish. Chance clocked a 20:07.10 to earn the fifth state meet medal of her career.
Also for Yankton, junior Shae Rumsey (20:50.11) was 47th, seventh grader Mary Rounds (20:58.78) was 57th, seventh grader Abby Johanneson (21:22.61) was 69th and senior Sydnee Serck (21:33.80) was 72nd to complete the team scoring.
Also for the Gazelles, seventh grader Delaney Youmans (21:44.20) was 80th and senior Nora Welker (22:08.24) was 90th.
Class A
The Vermillion Tanagers earned top-six finish for both the boys and girls, placing fifth in the girls’ race and sixth in the boys’ race.
Belle Fourche (38) edged Hill City (46) and Sioux Falls Christian (59) for the boys’ title. Custer (86) was fourth, followed by Dakota Valley (111) and Vermillion (112). Ethan-Parkston (180) was 12th in the boys’ race.
Belle Fourche finished 1-2, with Sawyer Clarkson (15:30.28) winning and Lane Krautschun (16:06.24) second. Hill City’s Luke Rupert (16:29.24) was third, followed by Sioux Falls Christian’s Isaac Davelaar (16:36.95) and Custer’s Gage Grohs (16:40.18).
Dakota Valley’s Jack Brown (16:50.34) and Elk Point-Jefferson’s Joe Cross (16:53.00) were the top area runners, finishing eighth and ninth. Ethan-Parkston’s Evan Bartelt (17:06.71) was 16th. Vermillion’s Joel Dahloff (17:09.95) finished 20th.
Also for Dakota Valley, James Kilcullen (17:49.77) was 32nd, Avery Bradshaw (18:02.34) was 40th, Michael Green (18:13.52) was 52nd, Jamison Gould (18:34.69) was 66th and Brayden Karkalik (19:53.01) was 110th.
Also for the Tanagers, Henry Anderson (17:34.94) was 28th, Jack Freeburg (17:47.74) was 30th, Emery Bohnsack (18:23.18) was 56th, Jacob Chasing Hawk (18:50.39) was 74th and Hunter Morse (19:33.08) was 105th.
Ethan-Parkston also had Gage Hohn (18:15.73) in 53rd, David Brock (18:51.61) in 75th, Jayden Digmann (19:18.07) in 96th, Benjamin Gerlach (19:30.59) in 103rd and Grady Bowar (20:16.18) in 117th.
Also in the Class A boys’ race, Platte-Geddes’ Walter Graesser (19:13.26) finished 93rd.
Sioux Falls Christian ran away with the Class A girls’ title, 30 to 82 over Chamberlain. Custer (84) was third. Red Cloud and Vermillion each scored 97 points, with Red Cloud’s fifth runner finishing one spot ahead of the Tanagers’ fifth runner to secure fourth place for her team. Sioux Valley (111) was sixth.
Dakota Valley (155) placed 11th as a team.
Sioux Valley’s Isabelle Bloker won the Class A girls’ title in 18:32.67, 12 seconds ahead of Sioux Falls Christian’s Natalie Smith (18:44.53). Red Cloud’s Jade Ecoffey (18:58.04) was third, followed by Custer’s Ramsey Karim (19:12.24) and Mobridge-Pollock’s Heidi Olson (19:18.00).
Ethan-Parkston’s Ella Pollreisz was the top area runner, placing 18th in 19:48.01. Vermillion put three in the top 25: Taeli Barta (19:52.80) in 20th, Lydia Anderson (19:53.74) in 21st and Callie Radigan (20:03.90) in 24th. Dakota Valley’s Sophia Redler also made the top 25, placing 23rd in 20:02.90.
Also for Vermillion, Olivia Formisano (21:31.38) placed 67th and Laiken Barta (25:49.12) placed 118th.
Also for Dakota Valley, Ella Otten (20:21.25) finished 28th, Alex McCullough placed 65th (21:27.65), Finley Huber (22:33.28) placed 100th, Mia Riibe (23:07.38) placed 106th and Lizzie Mueller (24:09.92) placed 113rd.
Ethan-Parkston’s Morgan Maxwell (20:48.76) finished 39th. Platte-Geddes’ Berklee Mills (20:57.64) finished 43rd, with teammate Dulcie Veurink (22:03.85) in 87th. Beresford’s Ella Merriman (22:16.34) finished 97th.
Class B
Larry Buffington’s final race as head coach of the Gayville-Volin cross country team was a memorable one.
With the team qualified for state for the first time since 2017, the Raider girls earned third place for the program’s best finish since 2016.
Potter County won the girls’ title with 24 points, beating out Arlington (60) and the Raiders (64). James Valley Christian (69) was fourth, followed by Northwestern (72) and Colman-Egan (78).
Centerville (104) finished 11th. Andes Central-Dakota Christian (112) placed 14th. Scotland (140) finished 18th in the 20-team field.
Chester Area freshman Emery Larson won the girls’ race in 18:15.24, more than a minute ahead of Northwestern freshman Ella Boekelheide (19:19.24). The entire top five was freshmen, with Arlington’s Kaelyn Ulschmid (19:22.36) in third, Highmore-Harrold’s Autumn Fallis (19:25.43) in fourth and Potter County’s Dannika Kaup (20:01.67) in fifth.
Freeman Academy-Marion’s Jada Koerner finished seventh (20:25.73), earning the fourth top-10 finish and sixth state meet medal of her career. Gayville-Volin eighth grader Jolie Westrum (20:49.59) finished 13th, with seventh grader Abigail Engel (21:29.62) in 24th. Anna DeHaan of AC-DC (21:27.64) was 23rd.
Also for Gayville, eighth grader Payton Logan (22:31.32) was 50th and sophomore Tanayia Pacheco (30:24.79) was 113rd.
For Centerville, Lillie Eide (22:05.84) was 41st, Tessa Eide (22:15.13) was 43rd and Lydia Austin (22:42.15) was 55th.
Also for AC-DC, Eilie DeHaan (22:50.16) was 62nd and Lexi Schoenfelder (23:14.85) was 68th.
For Scotland, Jenna Vitek (21:37.37) was 28th, Nora Robb (23:12.69) was 67th and Britney Rueb (25:21.56) was 101st.
Estelle Waltner of Freeman Academy-Marion (22:03.18) was 39th. Menno’s Ashton Massey (22:22.22) was 46th, with Zoe Schaeffer (24:30.79) 95th. Freeman’s Riley Peters (23:17.27) was 70th, with Peyton McCune (24:00.57) 88th. Irene-Wakonda’s Kamrynn Brumbaugh (23:32.87) was 76th.
On the boys’ side, Tavin Schroeder finished second to help Freeman Academy-Marion to a third place team finish.
Philip won the boys’ title with 20 points, beating out Northwestern (38) and the Bearcats (53). Ipswich (55) was fourth, followed by Arlington (61) and Frederick Area (63).
Centerville (125) placed 12th as a team.
Canistota senior Josiah Schroeder won his final cross country battle with rival Tavin Schroeder, clocking a 16:38.25 to beat the Bearcats’ Schroeder (17:06.47). Potter County’s Nicholas Schlachter (17:11.70) was third, followed by Northwestern’s Lincoln Woodring (17:15.88) and Philip’s Wakely Burns (17:36.77).
The Bearcats’ Finley McConniel also earned a top-10 finish, placing eighth in 17:53.08. Avon’s Tyler Tjeerdsma earned 25th place, clocking an 18:25.05.
Also for Freeman Academy-Marion, Hayden Schmidt (19:53.64) was 64th, Jayson Allison (20:41.98) was 85th and Seth Balzer (24:23.96) was 112th.
For Centerville, Remi Daumas (19:18.13) was 43rd, Luke Knight (20:00.71) was 66th, Boche Knight (20:02.41) was 67th, Wyatt Brown (20:07.06) was 71st and Jase Brouwer (20:57.99) was 90th.
Irene-Wakonda’s Christopher Haich (19:07.69) was 37th, with Ethan Haich (19:40.67) 54th. Gayville-Volin’s Will Pirak (19:47.20) was 60th. Freeman’s Braydan Mangel (19:49.15) was 62nd. Alcester-Hudson’s Darin Dykstra (20:08.97) was 73rd. Menno’s Erick Buechler (20:15.41) was 76th. Avon’s John Fathke (21:07.72) was 94th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.