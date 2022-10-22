HURON — The Yankton Bucks earned their best team finish in over a decade, placing second in the Class AA boys’ team race of the South Dakota State Cross Country Meet, Saturday at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron.

Rapid City Stevens defended its Class AA title with 122 points. Yankton (142) was second, the Bucks’ highest finish since winning the 2009 title. Sioux Falls Lincoln (146) was third, followed by Sturgis (151), Rapid City Central (181) and O’Gorman (194).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.