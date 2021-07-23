TABOR — Michael Drotzmann had three hits and picked up the win on the mound as Lesterville downed Irene 7-2 in the opening round of the District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Friday at Tabor.
Drotzmann finished with a home run and a double for Lesterville, which advances to Tuesday’s semifinals against either Wynot or Menno. Brandon Nickolite and Cam Schiltz each had two hits in the victory.
Simon Healy posted three hits, including a double, for Irene. Matt Sees added two hits.
Drotzmann went 6 2/3 for the win, with Nickolite going the rest of the way for the long-relief save. Jamison Kleinsasser took the loss.
Irene plays an elimination game on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
4B: Platte 8, Parkston 5
ALEXANDRIA — Hunter Hewitt hit for the cycle, capping the night with a walk-off three-run blast as the Platte Killer Tomatoes edged Parkston 8-5 in the District 4B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Friday in Alexandria.
Hewitt finished 4-for-4 for Platte, which advances to a second-round game on Sunday. Michale Buitenbos and Ryan Allen each had two hits. Grant Lang, Matthew Randall and Jarod Severson each had a hit in the victory.
Jeff Harris went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI for Parkston. Nathan Boettcher posted two hits. Dillon Stadlman doubled. Dan Bonte, Matt Malloy, Spencer Freudenthal, Zach Uttecht and Nate Doering each had a hit in the effort.
Lang struck out eight batters in 3 2/3 innings of shutout relief for the win. Jake Weber took the loss, also in relief.
Parkston plays an elimination game on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.