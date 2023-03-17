SIOUX FALLS — Win 52 was not a cakewalk, even if the final score might hint at that.
Dakota Valley needed a 26-4 advantage in the third quarter to claim a 77-63 victory over Hamlin in the semifinals of the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Friday at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
The victory was the 52nd straight for Dakota Valley (25-0), which will play Dakota XII rival Sioux Falls Christian in the title game today (Saturday) at 7:45 p.m. Hamlin (20-4) will play Elk Point-Jefferson for third.
Isaac Bruns finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds, going a perfect 11-of-11 from the line, for Dakota Valley. Randy Rosenquist finished with 20 points, nine assists, six rebounds and four steals. Jaxson Wingert added 18 points and seven rebounds.
Easton Neuendorf finished with 16 points, nine assists and three steals for Hamlin. Tyson Stevenson scored with 14 points. Zach Van Meeteren posted eight points and seven rebounds. Brennan Keszler also had eight points for the Chargers.
Hamlin used a late 5-0 run to take a 23-18 lead into the second quarter. The Chargers’ surge continued in the second quarter, building a 39-28 lead before taking a nine-point advantage into the locker room.
But the Panthers came out of the locker room on fire on both ends of the court, opening the half with a 19-0 run for a 49-39 lead. Dakota Valley built the advantage to 18 points before coasting to the victory.
