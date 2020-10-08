GAYVILLE — Kayla VanOsdel’s big night of 15 kills and 15 digs helped move Gayville-Volin to 10-0 on the season with a 25-16, 25-16, 25-19 sweep of Menno in high school volleyball action Thursday evening in Gayville.
Jadyn Hubbard helped the home team with nine kills and 11 digs, while Samantha Olson tallied seven kills and Keeley Larson had 32 set assists. Molly Larson paced the defense with 35 digs and Ayla Dimmer chipped in with 18 digs.
No stats were reported for Menno (5-9).
Gayville-Volin plays Bon Homme next Monday in Tyndall.
MENNO (5-9) 16 16 19
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (10-0) 25 25 25
TDA 3, SCW 2
ARMOUR — Megan Reiner recorded 15 kills and two teammates also reached double figures as Tripp-Delmont-Armour clipped Sanborn Central-Woonsocket in a five-set volleyball showdown Thursday night in Armour. TDA won by set scores of 25-19, 25-19, 15-25, 15-25, 15-11.
Also for TDA (7-7), Faith Werkmeister had 11 kills and seven blocks, Gracey Schatz had 11 kills, Bailey Spaans posted 23 set assists, Hannah Stremick had 21 set assists and 16 digs, and Emma Fink paced the defense with 24 digs.
SCW (6-8) got 13 kills from Trista White, 24 set assists and 22 digs from Morgan Schmiedt, and four ace serves from Cassidy Slykhuis.
TDA visits Burke on Saturday.
SANBORN CEN.-WOON. (6-8) 19 19 25 25 11
TRIPP-DELM.-ARM. (7-7) 25 25 15 15 15
Bridgewater-Emery 3, Avon 1
AVON — Julia Weber recorded 22 kills, 16 digs and three ace serves for Bridgewater-Emery in a 25-17, 25-23, 18-25, 29-27 volleyball victory over Avon on Thursday evening in Avon.
Taylor Schallenkemp added 15 kills and Kerrigan Schultz tallied 35 set assists for Bridgewater-Emery, which improved to 14-1 on the season.
Avon (8-4) was led by Tiffany Pelton, who finished with 14 kills and four blocks. Ali Sees added 13 kills and 12 digs, while Reese Powers had 19 set assists, Katie Gretschmann had 26 digs, and McKenna Kocmich posted 20 set assists and five ace serves.
Avon will host Centerville next Thursday.
BRIDGE.-EMERY (14-1) 25 25 18 29
AVON (8-4) 17 23 25 27
Tri-Valley 3, EPJ 1
ELK POINT — Jessica Masgai tallied 13 kills as Tri-Valley upended Elk Point-Jefferson 25-27, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22 on Thursday evening in Elk Point.
Blayne Gacke added 10 kills and 20 digs for Tri-Valley (6-7), while Hannah West had 11 digs and Grace Schildhauer had 12 set assists.
For EPJ (6-7), Josie Curry had seven kills and two blocks, Kenzie Stone had five kills, Alyssa Chytka tallied 49 digs and Sophia Giorgio posted 13 set assists.
TRI-VALLEY (6-7) 25 25 25 25
ELK POINT-JEFF. (6-7) 27 17 22 22
Alcester-Hudson 3, Beresford 0
BERESFORD — Emily Vander Feen notched nine kills to help guide Alcester-Hudson past Beresford 25-7, 25-13, 25-13 in volleyball action Thursday evening in Beresford.
Roni Rhead had seven kills and three blocks for Alcester-Hudson (8-11), while Abby Walth had six kills and 10 digs. Bayleigh Peterson finished with 21 set assists, 12 digs and five ace serves, and Alyssa Keiser led the defense with 15 digs.
Beresford (1-13) got three kills from Savannah Beeson, three blocks from Haleigh Stene, five set assists from Larissa Tiedeman and 12 digs from Rachel Zander.
Beresford hosts Sioux Valley tonight (Friday) and Alcester-Hudson hosts Canton next Monday.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (8-11) 25 25 25
BERESFORD (1-13) 7 13 13
S.F. Lutheran 3, FA-M 0
MARION — Sioux Falls Lutheran swept Freeman Academy-Marion 25-22, 25-20, 25-18 on Thursday evening in Marion.
The hometown Bearcats (0-8) got six kills from Zenovia Butler, seven set assists from Sarah Cremer and seven digs from Alivea Weber.
Freeman Academy-Marion will play Viborg-Hurley next Tuesday in Hurley.
S.F. LUTHERAN 25 25 25
FREEMAN ACAD.-MAR. (0-8) 22 20 18
H-N Tri.
Bloomfield 2, Hartington-Newcastle 0
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Bloomfield picked up a 25-14, 25-19 victory over the host team as part of a triangular with Hartington-Newcastle on Thursday in Hartington, Nebraska.
No stats were reported for Bloomfield.
The Wildcats got six kills and eight digs from Kayden Jueden, four kills and seven digs from Erin Folkers, 14 set assists from Olivia Grutsch, and eight kills from both Kennadi Peitz and Keanna Korth.
Hart.-New. 2, LCC 0
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Kayden Jueden’s 12 kills and 16 digs helped Hartington-Newcastle sweep Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 25-20, 25-21 as part of a triangular Thursday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Olivia Grutsch added 20 set assists and 12 digs for the hometown Wildcats (10-9), while Keeley Wiepen had three ace serves and Mani Lange posted 11 digs.
No stats were provided for LCC.
Wausa Tri.
CWC 2, Wausa 1
WAUSA, Neb. — Chambers-Wheeler Central picked up a 25-11, 23-25, 25-13 victory over Wausa as part of a volleyball triangular Thursday in Wausa, Nebraska.
Morgan Kleinschmit led Wausa with five kills, while Clara Schindler had 14 set assists and Hunter West had six digs.
EPPJ 2, Wausa 0
WAUSA, Neb. — Elgin Public/Pope John took care of business against Wausa 25-23, 25-21 as part of Thursday’s triangular in Wausa, Nebraska.
Wausa got five kills and five digs from Hunter West, 15 set assists from Clara Schindler, and four kills apiece from Brooke Kumm and Alexa Cunningham.
Other Matches
Platte-Geddes 3, Gregory 0
PLATTE — Karly VanDerWerff’s 13 kills and 10 digs helped Platte-Geddes sweep Gregory 25-11, 25-13, 25-17 on Thursday night in Platte.
Cadence VanZee added 11 kills for Platte-Geddes (10-3), while Avery DeVries had 28 set assists and eight ace serves. Regan Hoffman led the defense with 24 digs.
Gregory (4-10) got six kills and 11 digs from Jessy Jo VanDerWerff, and five kills from Brooklyn Kenzy.
Platte-Geddes visits Centerville next Monday.
GREGORY (4-10) 11 13 17
PLATTE-GEDDES (10-3) 25 25 25
Hanson 3, Mitchell Christian 1
ALEXANDRIA — Grace Weber, Abby Kortan and Andrea Thelen all recorded eight digs as Hanson defeated Mitchell Christian 25-15, 22-25, 25-20, 29-27 on Thursday night in Alexandria.
Weber also tallied eight blocks, 19 digs and five ace serves, while Annalyse Weber and Shelby Hernandez both had seven kills. Jalyn Kampshoff posted 28 set assists.
For Mitchell Christian, Kaitlyn Tegethoff had 17 kills, three blocks and 11 digs, and Erica Thompson notched eight kills, 22 set assists, 14 digs and six ace serves.
MITCHELL CHRIST. (2-9) 15 25 20 27
HANSON (4-8) 25 22 25 29
Garretson 3, Canton 0
CANTON — Kennedy Buckneberg recorded six kills and Logan Bly added five as Garretson swept Canton 25-18, 25-19, 25-15 on Thursday night in Canton.
Peyton Hove had 13 set set assists and Lexi Gawarecki tallied 11 digs for Garretson (13-3).
For Canton (1-15), Tessa Tiemann finished with seven kills and Carlee Laubach had six kills.
GARRETSON (13-3) 25 25 25
CANTON (1-15) 18 19 15
Corsica-Stickney 3, Burke 1
BURKE — Corsica-Stickney outlasted Burke 25-17, 24-26, 25-18, 25-20 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Morgan DeLange posted 12 kills, and Raven Barse had nine kills and 26 digs for Corsica-Stickney. Avery Broughton posted nine kills, six blocks, three ace serves and 23 digs. Sutten Eide had 28 assists and 18 digs. Morgan Clites posted four ace serves and Rachel Gerlach added three blocks in the victory.
Adisyn Indahl led Burke with 15 kills and 14 digs. Ramee Hanson had 10 kills and 20 digs. Bobbi Jo Wischmann finished with 24 assists and 15 digs. Sally Hakin posted 20 digs and Elle Johnson added 17 digs in the effort.
Corsica-Stickney, 12-2, takes on Mitchell Christian on Tuesday. Burke, 7-7, faces Tripp-Delmont-Armour on Saturday.
BURKE (7-7) 17 26 18 20
CORSICA-STICKNEY (12-2) 25 24 25 25
