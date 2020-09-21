You’d need an empty notebook to write down all of the activities and jobs Leila Schumacher is involved with.
It takes a while.
The Yankton High School senior takes part in symphonic band, marching band, acapella choir and plans to join the yearbook staff this year. On top of all those, Schumacher also has three jobs and is on the board of directors at the Lewis & Clark Theatre.
“I have to keep myself busy,” she said, with a smile.
There’s one more position, as well.
Schumacher is in her fourth year as a student manager for the YHS football and boys’ basketball teams, and has also one year of service with the track teams.
How does she juggle everything?
“Lots of different calendars, for sure,” Schumacher joked.
She has two open periods this fall, which allows her to get everything ready for that day’s football practice. And then when the Bucks have a home game, Schumacher and her fellow managers are out to Crane-Youngworth Field two hours before the players show up.
Schumacher spoke to the Press & Dakotan before Monday afternoon’s football practice at Williams Field.
How did you get interested?
I mostly got interested through my friend, Lauren Bruening. We were in a play together at the downtown theater and she said, ‘I’ll need some help next year.’ So my freshman year, I did football and we both tried basketball together, and I also helped with track. That ended being something I want to do in college and in my future.
What does your job entail?
It’s mostly whatever the coaches want. We’re basically their right hand man. We do anything from filling up ice baths at the end of practice, and we have a checklist for every single game, getting headsets all ready and getting waters filled. Anything and everything they throw our way.
How about an average game night, what’s that like for you?
We get out usually an hour before the players get out, so we can get everything set up. For example, with homecoming this week, we’ll get out after fifth period, and we load a truck and get over to the field two hours before the players get there.
When you’re so busy during a game, do you have time to watch and be a ‘fan?’
This year, because we’re so low staffed on managers — it’s just me and Paige Hatch (a junior) — we don’t have to do stats too much, so we’re mostly focused on the water. This year there’s more watching and enjoying, so that’s a nice aspect to it.
There’s so much involved in what you do, but what do you like most?
Really, the team. I could not do this if we didn’t have such great players. Sometimes it can get a little frustrating, but they’re definitely the best part about it.
It’s not incredibly rare to see female managers for football, but it doesn’t seem very common. How do you see it?
I think it’s great to get that different side of things. I know there are a lot of girl managers for girls’ sports like volleyball and basketball, but I think getting involved in something you don’t usually girls in is pretty interesting.
You said earlier this might be something you want to do in college, what are you planning?
I want to try to go into the National Guard with ROTC and then when I’m finished, I want to get into kinesiology and sports medicine and do what Trevor Woods (the athletic trainer at YHS whose serves are provided by Avera Sacred Heart) is doing.
