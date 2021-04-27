PONCA, Neb. — Tri County Northeast swept the team titles at the Ponca Invitational track and field meet, held on Tuesday in Ponca.
The Wolfpack boys ran away with team honors, 131 to 90 of host Ponca. Wynot (84) was third, followed closely by Crofton (82).
The TCN boys won three events, with Ty Krommenhoek sweeping the 110- (16.71) and 300-meter (46.53) hurdles. The Wolfpack also won the 400 relay in 47.81, with Anthony Isom, Steven Sullivan, Reed Hingst and Joe Grone making up the winning foursome.
Runner-up Ponca had a pair of victories, both by Matt Logue in the throws. He won the shot put with a toss of 45-6 1/2, and the discus with a toss of 134-11.
Wynot won four events, with Jack Kuchta having a hand in three of them. He won the high jump (6-0) and long jump (19-1 1/2), then opened up the Blue Devils’ winning 800 relay (1:40.43). Wynot also won the 3200 relay (9:38.79), with Chase Schroeder running on both winning relays. Joseph Sudbeck and Charlie Schroeder completed the 800 relay, while Dylan Heine, Colin Wieseler and Tyler Nicke completed the 3200 relay.
Crofton scored two victories, Mayson Ostermeyer in the pole vault (10-0) and the foursome of William Poppe, Simon McFarland, Colby Zuhlke and Wayne Bilka in the 1600 relay.
Two other boys scored multiple victories on the day. Winside’s Gabe Escalante won the 100 (11.07), 200 (23.61) and 400 (54.5), accounting for three of the Wildcats’ four wins. Homer’s Grant Lander won the 1600 (4:58.53) and 3200 (10:26.01) as the Knights claimed three events.
The TCN girls edged Wynot 115 to 111.25 for the girls’ team title. Ponca (104.25) and Crofton (97.25) finished third and fourth.
The Wolfpack girls won seven events, with Alli Jackson winning three times and Jordyn Carr winning twice. Jackson won the 400 (1:06.54), 800 (2:32.55) and triple jump (34-10 3/4). Carr won the 200 (27.93) and long jump (16-9 1/4).
Also for TCN, Brianna Bosquet won the 1600 (6:02.68) and Brynn Schock won the 300 hurdles (52.67).
Wynot scored five victories, including the 400 (53.43), 800 (1:51.47) and 1600 (4:16.61) relays. Kinslee Heims, Karley Heimes and Myrah Sudbeck ran on all three relay wins. Krystal Sudbeck anchored the 400 and 800 relay wins, while Kendra Pinkelman opened the winning 1600 relay.
Also for Wynot, Myrah Sudbeck won the 100 (12.92) and Karley Heimes won the high jump (4-10).
Crofton won four events, with Jordyn Arens taking the 3200 (11:16.27) and anchoring the Warriors to victory in the 3200 relay (11:25.88). Elizabeth Wortmann, Kiera Altwine and Kelsey Schieffer ran the first three legs of that relay win.
Also for Crofton, Ellie Tramp won the 100 hurdles (16.48) and Jayden Jordan won the pole vault (8-0).
Ponca’s Brooke Languis swept the throws, taking shot put with a toss of 39-11 1/2 and discus with a throw of 123-1.
