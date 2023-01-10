FLANDREAU — Parkston went 2-0 in a wrestling triangular on Tuesday in Flandreau.
Parkston edged Parker 41-27. For Parkston, Porter Neugebauer (160), Kolter Kramer (170), Quayden Culbert (132) and Carter Sommer (145) won by fall, with Kash Neugebauer (152) scoring a technical fall victory. Logan Bridges (182) and Michael Even (138) won by pin for Parker.
Parkston bounced Flandreau 57-6 behind pins from Porter Neugebuaer (152), Gage Reicher (113) and Kaden Holzbauer (126). Karter Headrick (170) won by pin for Flandreau.
In the other match, Parker bounced Flandreau 54-21. Dylan Buseman (126) won by pin for Parker. Headrick (170) and Caleb Pitsenberger (152) won by pin for Flandreau.
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Elk Point-Jefferson went 1-1 and Dakota Valley went 0-2 in a Dakota XII Conference wrestling quadrangular on Tuesday in North Sioux City.
EPJ edged Tri-Valley 42-37, with Lucas Hueser (152), Ben Swatek (170), Noah McDermott (195), Levi Hanson (132) and Hayes Johnson (138) each scoring pins. Cole Hendrixson (113), Owen Effling (120) and Treyson Richter (126) won by pin for Tri-Valley.
West Central downed EPJ 53-27 behind pins from Justin Zirpel (160), Alex Siemonsma (106), Karson Vessells (113), Levi Anderson (120) and Orlando Whiting (126). Connor Siemonsma (138) won by technical fall for West Central. For EPJ, Hueser (152), McDermott (195), Noah Thooft (220) and Hanson (132) won by pin.
West Central bounced Dakota Valley 78-5 to finish 2-0 on the day. Chandler Carda (152), Zirpel (160), Keaton Vessells (170), Chet Carda (182), Gabe Gebhard (195), Cody Opitz (220), Alex Siemonsma (106) and Karson Vessells (113) won by pin. Dakota Valley’s Jackson Boonstra (145) earned a technical fall victory.
Tri-Valley topped Dakota Valley 42-33 in the other match. Landyn Reiser (152) and Hendrixson (113) won by pin for Tri-Valley. Eston Monical (160) and Noah Hede (195) won by pin for Dakota Valley.
LENNOX — The Vermillion Tanagers went 0-2 in a Dakota XII Conference wrestling quadrangular on Tuesday in Lennox.
Host Lennox downed Vermillion 48-35. Grant Larson (106), Cade Aascheim (113), Kedren Fergen (120), Ramsey Williams (126), Jack Aashiem (132) and Ethan Schroeder (170) won by pin for Lennox. Caleb Emerson (152) and Jaxon Heine (160) won by pin for Vermillion, with Padraig Fulton (138) winning by technical fall.
Tea Area beat Vermillion 67-2 in the other match. Slater Wilso n(106), Hunter Wilson (120), Jackson Tschetter (126), Maddix Slykhuis (132), Parker Wilson (138), Dawson Eimers (160), Jeremiah Wilgers (170) and Keegan DeYoung (195) won by pin for Tea Area.
