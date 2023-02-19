SALEM — Canton ran away with team honors to win the Region 2B Wrestling Tournament, Saturday in Salem.
Canton finished at 265 points, beating out McCook Central-Montrose (197) and Elk Point-Jefferson (154.5). EPJ’s Tyler Nolz was recognized as the Region 2A Coach of the Year.
EPJ was led by 160-pound champion Ben Swatek (38-1). Gavin Jacobs (170) and Noah McDermott (182) each placed second. Gunner Ewing (145) and Lucas Hueser (152) each finished third. Brody Van Roekel (106), Luke Swatek (120) and Grayson Jacobs each placed fourth.
Parker placed fifth with 151.5 points, led by 220-pound champion Levi Wieman (40-4). Jack Even (145), Andrew Even (152) and Charlie Patten (195) each placed second. Third place finishers included Dylan Buseman (126) and Riley Pankratz (132). Michael Even (138) and Logan Bridges (182) each finished fourth.
Marion-Freeman scored 65 points. Brody Gossen (106), Easton Tschetter (113) and Finley McConniel (120) each placed third for the Rebels.
Viborg-Hurley-Irene-Wakonda failed to score in the meet.
Wrestlers placing in the top four qualify for the South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament, Feb. 24-25 in Rapid City. The dual tournament will be held Feb. 26, also in Rapid City.
MILLER — Winner Area beat out host Miller-Highmore-Harrold for top honors in the Region 3B Wrestling Tournament, Saturday in Miller.
Winner Area scored 185 points, edging out MHH (168). Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes (162.5) was third, followed by Bon Homme-Avon (140).
KWLPG was led by 126-pound champion Kasen Konstanz (126), 145-pound champion Carter Lenz (35-4) and 195-pound champion Jayden Kahler (10-1). Iden Myes (132) and Lucas Lenz (152) each placed second. Gavin Braun (120) and Dalton Deffenbaugh (285) each finished third. Vincent Lenz (106) was fourth.
Bon Homme-Avon was led by runner-up finishers Jackson Kaul (113), Tyler Tjeerdsma (138), Isaac Crownover (182) and Randall Powers (285). Isaiah Crownover (170) and Cody Sassaman (195) each placed fourth.
Parkston was sixth with 98 points, led by 152-pound champion Porter Neugebauer (35-5). Kolter Kramer (170) earned a runner-up finish. Wyatt Anderson (132) finished third. Gage Reichert (113) and Carter Sommer (138) each placed fourth
Wagner finished eighth with 92.5 points, with 120-pounder Karstyn Lhotak (44-3), 138-pounder Jhett Breen (41-3) and 220-pounder Tim Bouza (35-7) each winning titles. Gannon Knebel (160) placed second for the Red Raiders.
Andes Central-Dakota Christian scored five points on the day. Scotland failed to score in the meet.
