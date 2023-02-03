BASKETBALL
NIOBRARA VALLEY CONF. GIRLS
Jan. 28-Feb. 4
First Round, Jan. 30
At Tilden
West Holt 64, Santee 27
North Central 72, Stuart 52
Elkhorn Valley 56, Neligh-Oakdale 30
At Elgin
Boyd County 25, CWC 21
Quarterfinals, Feb. 2
At O’Neill
St. Mary’s 50, West Holt 42
Elkhorn Valley 53, Summerland 49
At Niobrara
Niobrara-Verdigre 61, North Central 40
Elgin Public/Pope John 46, Boyd County 23
Semifinals, Feb. 3 at Tilden
Niobrara-Verdigre 55, Elgin Public/Pope John 44
St. Mary’s 59, Elkhorn Valley 39
Final Round, Feb. 4 at Niobrara
Consolation: No. 5 Elkhorn Valley vs. No. 3 Elgin Public-Pope John, 2 p.m.
Championship: No. 1 O’Neill St. Mary’s vs. No. 2 Niobrara-Verdigre, 5 p.m.
NIOBRARA VALLEY CONF. BOYS
Jan. 28-Feb. 4
First Round, Jan. 30
At Elgin
North Central 43, Boyd County 39
O’Neill St. Mary’s 62, CWC 42
Elgin Public/Pope John 70, Niobrara-Verdigre 31
At Tilden
West Holt 64, Neligh-Oakdale 38
Quarterfinals, Jan. 31
At Santee
Santee 72, North Central 62
Stuart 58, Elgin Public/Pope John 42
At Tilden
Elkhorn Valley 63, West Holt 35
Summerland 56, O’Neill St. Mary’s 49
Semifinals, Feb. 3 at Tilden
Santee 69, Stuart 64
Elkhorn Valley 70, Summerland 49
Final Round, Feb. 4 at Niobrara
Consolation: No. 4 Stuart vs. No. 3 Summerland, 3:30 p.m.
Championship: No. 1 Santee vs. No. 2 Elkhorn Valley, 6:30 p.m.
MID-STATE CONF. GIRLS
Jan. 28-Feb. 4
Play-In Game, Jan. 30
Boone Central 54, O’Neill 37
Quarterfinals, Jan. 31
At West Point
Guardian Angels 52, Boone Central 30
Pierce 55, Norfolk Catholic 31
At Crofton
Crofton 47, Battle Creek 40
Hartington Cedar Catholic 42, Wayne 29
Consolation, Feb. 2 at West Point
Norfolk Catholic 52, Boone Central 37
Wayne 39, Battle Creek 33
Semifinals, Feb. 2 at Pierce
Crofton 55, Hartington Cedar Catholic 50
Guardian Angels 41, Pierce 29
Final Round, Feb. 4 at Pierce
Fifth: No. 5 Norfolk Catholic vs. No. 6 Wayne, 10 a.m.
Third: No. 4 Pierce vs. No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
Championship: No. 1 Guardian Angels CC vs. No. 2 Crofton, 5 p.m.
MID-STATE CONF. BOYS
Jan. 28-Feb. 4
Play-In, Jan. 30
Crofton 56, Guardian Angels 50
Quarterfinals, Feb. 1
At Hartington
Hartington Cedar Catholic 68, Crofton 20
O’Neill 74, Boone Central 73, OT
At Pierce
Pierce 41, Battle Creek 33
Wayne 39, Norfolk Catholic 27
Consolation, Feb. 3 at West Point
Boone Central 71, Crofton 35
Norfolk Catholic 65, Battle Creek 29
Semifinals, Feb. 3 at Pierce
Hartington Cedar Catholic 61, O’Neill 24
Wayne 32, Pierce 22
Final Round, Feb. 4 at Pierce
Fifth: No. 5 Boone Central vs. No. 3 Norfolk Catholic, 11:45 a.m.
Third: No. 4 O’Neill vs. No. 2 Pierce, 3:15 p.m.
Championship: No. 1 Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. No. 6 Wayne, 7 p.m.
LEWIS & CLARK BOYS
Jan. 30-Feb. 6
LEWIS BRACKET
First Round, Jan. 31
At Wynot
Wynot 60, Winnebago 51
Ponca 42, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 36
At Creighton
Bloomfield 47, Creighton 34
Wakefield 75, Wausa 48
Consolation at Creighton, Feb. 2
Winnebago 88, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 58
No. 2 Creighton vs. No. 6 Wausa, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals at Wynot, Feb. 2
Wynot 37, Ponca 25
Wakefield 70, Bloomfield 48
Placing Rounds, Feb. 4 at Hartington
SEVENTH: No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. TBD, 5:30 p.m.
FIFTH: No. 8 Winnebago vs. TBD, 7 p.m.
THIRD: No. 5 Ponca vs. No. 7 Bloomfield, 8:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 6 at Wayne
No. 1 Wynot vs. No. 3 Wakefield, 8 p.m.
CLARK BRACKET
First Round, Jan. 31
At Plainview
Plainview 45, Tri County Northeast 35
At Winside
Winside 57, Homer 45
Hartington-Newcastle 43, Osmond-Randolph 23
Consolation, Feb. 2
Homer 60, Osmond-Randolph 49
Semifinals, Feb. 2 at Walthill
Walthill 68, Plainview 56
Winside 44, Hartington-Newcastle 40
Final Round, Feb. 4
FIFTH: No. 13 Tri County Northeast vs. No. 15 Homer, 6 p.m. at Allen
THIRD: No. 12 Plainview vs. No. 11 Hartington-Newcastle, 6 p.m. at Walthill
FIRST: No. 9 Walthill vs. No. 10 Winside, 7:30 p.m. at Walthill
LEWIS & CLARK GIRLS
Jan. 28-Feb. 6
LEWIS BRACKET
First Round, Jan. 30
At Ponca
Ponca 57, Winside 21
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 44, Plainview 40
At Wynot
Wynot 49, Bloomfield 32
Wakefield 57, Homer 54
Consolation, Feb. 1 at Plainview
Plainview 42, Winside 32
Homer 45, Bloomfield 34
Semifinals, Feb. 1 at Ponca
Ponca 51, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 23
Wynot 47, Wakefield 41, OT
Placing Rounds, Feb. 3 at Hartington
SEVENTH: Bloomfield 50, Winside 39
FIFTH: Homer 67, Plainview 51
THIRD: Wakefield 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 39
Championship, Feb. 6 at Wayne
No. 1 Ponca vs. No. 2 Wynot, 6 p.m.
CLARK BRACKET
First Round, Jan. 30
At Emerson
Winnebago 39, Tri County Northeast 29
At Hartington
Hartington-Newcastle 73, Walthill 33
Osmond-Randolph 42, Creighton 31
Consolation, Feb. 1 at Creighton
Creighton 61, Walthill 50
Semifinals, Feb. 1 at Wausa
Wausa 44, Winnebago 34
Hartington-Newcastle 48, Osmond-Randolph 28
Final Round, Feb. 3
FIFTH: No. 12 Tri County Northeast vs. No. 14 Creighton, 6 p.m. at Emerson
THIRD: Osmond-Randolph 39, Winnebago 38
FIRST: Hartington-Newcastle 52, Wausa 33
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.