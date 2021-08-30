DELL RAPIDS — Parkston placed fifth in the St. Mary’s Competitive Cheer Invitational, held on Monday in Dell Rapids.
Host St. Mary’s won the event, scoring 134.25. Dell Rapids (117.75) was second. Parkston finished at 105.75.
TEAM SCORES: Dell Rapids St. Mary 134.25, Dell Rapids 117.75, Arlington-Lake Preston 116.75, Elkton-Lake Benton 108, Parkston 105.75
