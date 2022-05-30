SIOUX FALLS — Defending champion Dell Rapids scored twice in the fourth inning to claim a 3-1 victory over Parkston in the quarterfinals of the South Dakota Class B High School Baseball Tournament, Monday at Sioux Falls Stadium.
The other three quarterfinal games scheduled for Monday were postponed due to poor weather conditions. Dell Rapids will face the winner of today (Tuesday) PGDCWL-Madison game at 2:05 p.m. in the semifinals.
Mason Stubbe had two hits and Aiden Boechler doubled for Dell Rapids. Brayden Pankonen, Dylan Mathis, Will Jaton, C.J. Smith and Treyse Eastman each had a hit in the win.
Max Scott, Taite Klumb and Kaleb Weber had a hit for Parkston.
Jack Henry picked up the win, with Landon Ruesink closing out the seventh for the save. Ty Neugebauer took the loss.
