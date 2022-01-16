MADISON — Vermillion placed third and Wagner-Bon Homme finished fourth in the 11-team Linda Collignon Invitational gymnastics meet, held Saturday in Madison.
Madison won the team title, scoring 135.625 to finish four points ahead of Hot Springs (131.625). Vermillion (128.2), Wagner-Bon Homme (127.725) and Chamberlain (127) rounded out the top five.
Parkston-Ethan-Hanson was 10th with 108.8 points.
Chamberlain’s Amelia Jones won the all-around, scoring 34.55. Madison’s Karlie Nelson (34.475) was second, followed by Wagner-Bon Homme’s Alexys Rueb (33.825) and Madison’s Olivia Fleming (33.275). Vermillion’s Mackenzie Brady and Hot Springs’ Kiera Allen tied for fifth at 33.225.
Jones also posted the top mark on balance beam (8.775), followed by a trio of Vermillion Tanagers: Tori Farmer (8.7), Brady (8.525) and Serena Gapp (8.425). Rueb (8.35) was fifth.
Rueb won on vault, scoring 9.1. Teammate Alcista Dion tied for fifth, scoring 8.8.
Allen won on bars with an 8.675. Vermillion’s Callie Radigan was the top area competitor in the event, tying for ninth (7.525).
Estelline-Hendricks’ Sadie Johnson won the floor exercise, scoring 9.625. Rueb was fourth at 9.475.
TEAM SCORES: Madison 135.625, Hot Springs 131.625, Vermillion 128.2, Wagner-Bon Homme 127.725, Chamberlain 127, Madison JV 125.675, Estelline-Hendricks 114.55, Deuel 114.025, West Central 111.025, Parkston-Ethan-Hanson 108.8, Sisseton 107.475
ALL-AROUND: 1, Amelia Jones, Chamberlain 34.55; 2, Karlie Nelson, Madison 34.475; 3, Alexys Rueb, Wagner-Bon Homme 33.825; 4, Olivia Fleming, Madison 33.275; t5, Kiera Allen, Hot Springs; Mackenzie Brady, Vermillion 33.225
BARS: 1, Kiera Allen, Hot Springs 8.675; 2, Karlie Nelson, Madison 8.25; 3, Peyton Stewart, Hot Springs 8.0; 4, Kylie Krusemark, Madison 7.925; 5, Hannah Cutshaw, Deuel 7.875
BEAM: 1, Amelia Jones, Chamberlain 8.775; 2, Tori Farmer, Vermillion 8.7; 3, Mackenzie Brady, Vermillion 8.525; 4, Serena Gapp, Vermillion 8.425; 5, Alexys Rueb, Wagner-Bon Homme 8.35
FLOOR: 1, Sadie Johnson, Estelline-Hendricks 9.625; 2, Amelia Jones, Chamberlain 9.525; 3, Raena Rost, Madison 9.5; 4, Alexys Rueb, Wagner-Bon Homme 9.475; t5, Brynn Peterson, Estelline-Hendricks; Jaylen Nachtigall, Hot Springs 9.1
VAULT: 1, Alexys Rueb, Wagner-Bon Homme 9.1; t2, Jaylen Nachtigall, Hot Springs; Karlie Nelson, Madison; Kylie Krusemark, Madison 8.9; t5, Alcista Dion, Wagner-Bon Homme; Raena Rost, Madison 8.8
