Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 86F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.