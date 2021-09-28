MENNO — Menno rallied from a 2-0 deficit to claim a 20-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 19-17 victory over Irene-Wakonda in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Julie Buechler led a balanced Menno attack with 14 kills, 28 digs and three ace serves. Josephine Stokes had 13 kills and three ace serves. Paityn Huber posted 26 assists and 27 digs. Grace Nusz had 11 assists, 21 digs and three ace serves. Bridget Vaith posted six kills and four blocks, and Raygen Diede added five kills and 14 digs in the victory.
Madison Orr had eight kills and three blocks, and Nora O’Malley posted seven kills, four blocks and four ace serves for Irene-Wakonda. Emma Orr finished with six kills, 13 assists and five ace serves. Katie Knodel had seven kills and 14 digs. McKenna Mork posted 12 assists, Jordan Bak had 24 digs and Willa Freeman added 21 digs for the Eagles.
Menno, 6-7, travels to Bon Homme on Thursday. Irene-Wakonda, 9-10, hosts Centerville on Thursday.
Irene-Wakonda won the JV match 25-23, 25-13. Menno won the ‘C’ match 25-3, 25-21.
Platte-Geddes 3, MVP 2
PLANKINTON — Platte-Geddes outlasted Mount Vernon-Plankinton 25-14, 25-17, 18-25, 26-28, 15-10 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Karly VanDerWerff led Platte-Geddes with 28 kills and 30 digs. Cadence VanZee finished with 11 kills and 11 digs. Avery DeVries posted 44 assists and 19 digs. Regan Hoffman had nine kills and 28 digs. Hadley Hanson added three ace serves and 18 digs in the victory.
Platte-Geddes, 17-3, hosts Lyman on Thursday. MVP, 9-6, hosts Winner on Thursday in Plankinton.
Madison 3, Parker 2
MADISON — Audrey Nelson finished with 30 kills and four blocks to lead Madison past Parker 15-25, 25-27, 25-10, 25-13, 15-4 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Megan Schouwenburg finished with 10 kills and Kylie Krusemark had 49 assists for Madison (11-4). Raena Rost posted 31 digs and Maycee Theede added 24 digs in the victory.
For Parker (11-10), Brooke Berens led the way with 10 kills and 30 digs. Terryn Fuller had 25 assists. Halle Berens posted seven kills and Lexi Even added 30 digs in the effort.
Madison is off until an Oct. 5 matchup against Tea Area. Parker faces Garretson next.
Gayville-Volin 3, Bon Homme 1
GAYVILLE — Molly Larson and Jadyn Hubbard combined for 39 kills and five ace serves as Gayville-Volin outlasted Bon Homme 25-19, 29-31, 25-12, 25-14 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Molly Larson finished with 20 kills, seven digs and two ace serves for Gayville-Volin (11-4). Hubbard had 19 kills and three ace serves. Keeley Larson posted 48 assists and three ace serves, and Maia Achen added six kills and five blocks in the victory.
For Bon Homme, Olivia Bures led the way with 14 kills and 15 digs. Erin Heusinkveld had seven kills and two blocks. Jaden Kortan posted 19 assists and two ace serves. Jenna Duffek had 14 digs, Jurni Vavruska had 13 digs and two ace serves, and Kenadee Kozak added 13 digs in the effort.
Gayville-Volin hosts the Great Plains Conference Tournament on Saturday. Bon Homme, 6-14, hosts Menno on Thursday.
Bon Homme won the JV match 25-14, 15-25, 15-12.
Creighton 3, Randolph 1
RANDOLPH, Neb. — Brooke Dance posted 13 kills and six blocks to lead Creighton past Randolph 25-22, 25-19, 25-27, 25-18 in Lewis & Clark Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Maycee Zimmerer finished with eight kills and 20 digs for Creighton. Kendall Wolverton had 13 assists and 11 digs. Christen Curtis posted 12 assists and 14 digs. Brynn Fanta had six kills and 13 digs, and Averi Diedrichsen added 35 digs in the victory.
Creighton hosts Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Thursday.
Creighton won the JV match 25-21, 25-11.
AC-DC 3, Colome 1
COLOME — Lexie VanderPol posted 13 kills and three blocks to lead Andes Central-Dakota Christian past Colome 25-19, 7-25, 25-7, 26-24 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Abigail Svatos had eight kills, and Josie Brouwer had nine assists and 16 digs for AC-DC. Allison Mucky finished with 23 digs and three ace serves. Baylee Johnson had 19 digs and Ona’ka Doren added 16 digs in the victory.
AC-DC, 4-11, travels to Gayville for the Great Plains Conference Tournament on Saturday.
AC-DC won the JV match 25-16, 25-16.
Lennox 3, Beresford 1
BERESFORD — Lennox outlasted Beresford 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Dani Highum posted nine kills and 18 digs, and Annika Kallis had eight kills and three blocks for Lennox. Kyah Jackson posted 33 assists. Lilly Meyer and Courtney Sandal each had 20 digs. Kate Jackson added three ace serves in the victory.
Kara Niles led Beresford with 11 kills, five blocks and three ace serves. Savannah Beeson had 10 kills and four blocks. Larissa Tiedeman finished with 20 assists and 10 digs. Rachel Zanter had 23 digs, and Makayla Roelke and Autumn Namminga had 10 digs each for the Watchdogs.
Beresford, 2-12, travels to Chester on Thursday.
Avon 3, Scotland 0
AVON — Avon earned a 25-17, 25-19, 25-23 victory over Scotland in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Tiffany Pelton posted nine kills and five blocks, and Reece Loewe had nine kills and two blocks for Avon. McKenna Kocmich had 11 assists and two ace serves. Sam Brodeen had seven kills, 16 digs and three ace serves. Courtney Sees posted five kills and 20 digs. Katie Gretschmann had 16 digs and three ace serves, and MaKayla Kopp added 10 digs in the victory.
Delanie Van Driel led Scotland with seven kills and two ace serves. Trinity Bietz posted six kills, Rylee Conrad had 16 assists and Martina DeBoer added seven digs for the Highlanders.
Avon, 12-4, travels to Parkston on Thursday. Scotland plays in the Great Plains Conference Tournament on Saturday in Gayville.
Avon won the JV match 25-27, 25-15, 15-6; and the C-match 25-7, 25-19.
Wagner 3, Hanson 0
WAGNER — Wagner swept Hanson 25-14, 25-22, 25-9 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Kya Kjeldgaard had 10 kills and three ace serves, and Avari Bruguier had nine kills, 11 digs and three ace serves for Wagner. Macy Koupal posted 24 assists. Shalayne Nage posted three ace serves and eight digs, and Emma Yost added 12 digs in the victory.
Annalyse Weber led Hanson with six kills and 16 digs. Jalyn Kampshoff had eight assists. Taylor Schroeder added 15 digs.
Wagner, 14-4, travels to Tri-Valley on Saturday.
Wagner won the JV match 2-0 and the C-match 2-1.
S.F. Christian 3, Vermillion 0
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Christian swept Vermillion 25-7, 25-10, 25-12 in Dakota XII Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Peyton Poppema had seven kills, and Kylah vanDonkersgoed, Sidney Oostra and Sydney Tims each had six kills for Sioux Falls Christian. Maggie Keepers finished with 16 assists. Oostra and Lavin Maddox each had 10 digs. vanDongersgoed had five blocks and Brietta Tims had four blocks in the victory.
Brooklyn Voss had three blocks and Claire Doty had 10 assists for Vermillion. Kelsey O’Neill added 14 digs.
SFC, 18-3, hosts Elk Point-Jefferson on Thursday. Vermillion, 3-9, travels to Yankton on Thursday.
TDA 3, Marty 0
MARTY — Tripp-Delmont-Armour earned a 25-12, 25-11, 25-10 victory over Marty in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Gracey Schatz had 13 kills, and Hannah Stremick posted 22 assists and five ace serves for TDA. Maddy Jones posted 10 ace serves. Emma Fink had 11 digs and Jordan Ziebart added five kills in the victory.
TDA hosts Corsica-Stickney on Thursday in Armour. Marty hosts Pine Ridge on Saturday.
Wakefield Tri.
Wausa 2, Hart.-New. 1
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Wausa outlasted Hartington-Newcastle 25-20, 22-25, 25-17 in a volleyball triangular at Wakefield, Nebraska, on Tuesday.
Erin Folkers had 14 kills, and Alivia Morten posted five kills and 14 assists for Hartington-Newcastle. Olivia Grutsch finished with 11 assists and nine digs. Mani Lange had 18 digs, and Kennadi Peitz posted 11 digs and two ace serves for the Wildcats.
Wakefield 2, Hart.-New. 0
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Wakefield swept Hartington-Newcastle 25-12, 25-19 in a volleyball triangular on Tuesday at Wakefield, Nebraska.
Erin Folkers had four kills and eight digs, and Mani Lange had 11 digs for Hartington-Newcastle. Olivia Grutsch added seven digs.
