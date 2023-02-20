HARTINGTON, Neb. — Crofton used their eight-point lead at halftime to hold on to a 51-45 win over Tri County Northeast in the C2-6 Sub-District game in boys’ basketball.
Crofton had three players hit double-digits in scoring. Simon McFarland led with 19, Baxston Foxhoven followed with 12, and Jace Panning scored 10 points in the game.
