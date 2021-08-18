CROFTON, Neb. — The fifth annual Mount Marty University Baseball Golf Classic will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Lakeview Golf Course near Crofton, Nebraska.
The classic will be a 4-man best ball format with 18 holes of play. The tournament is a shotgun start with two different sessions to participate, with start times at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Check-ins start 30 minutes prior to the session. A meal will be provided at the event. A meal will be provided at the event. Each participant will receive a Mount Marty Baseball long sleeve shirt and cap.
There is a cost to participate, with carts included in the cost. Teams will also have the opportunity to contribute to the Jarud Lang Memorial Scholarship fund.
Additional information and online registration is available: https://fs28.formsite.com/mountmarty/MMUBaseballGolfClassic/index.html
For more information or for sponsorship opportunities please contact Assistant Coach Josh Teichroew at 605-660-7508 or joshua.teichroew@mountmarty.edu.
