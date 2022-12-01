The Yankton High School boys’ basketball team will hold a “PowerAde” scrimmage Friday at 5:15 p.m. in the main gym at YHS.
The event is open to the public. Those attending are asked to bring PowerAde, which the team will use for road trips this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.