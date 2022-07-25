VERMILLION — Dakota Valley eliminated Beresford-Alcester-Hudson from the Region 4A VFW Teener 16-Under Baseball Tournament with a 15-0 decision on Monday at Prentis Park.
Tommy Walth doubled for B-AH. Robert Watkins had the other hit.
Updated: July 25, 2022 @ 10:19 pm
Walth took the loss, striking out four in 2 2/3 innings of work.
Dakota Valley plays an elimination game at 6 p.m. today. If it wins, it would play in the championship game at 8:15 p.m.
Vermillion 6, Dak. Valley 5
VERMILLION — Vermillion held off Dakota Valley 6-5 in the opening round of the Region 4A VFW Teener 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Monday at Prentis Park.
Kobe Detlefsen doubled and singled, driving in two, for Vermillion. Eric Sulzle also had two hits. Connor Peterson, Conner Roerig, Carter Hansen and Trey Hansen each had a hit in the victory.
Jack Moskowitz struck out five batters over six innings for the win.
Tea Gold 11, BAH 1
VERMILLION — Tea Gold downed Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 11-1 in the opening round of the Region 4A VFW Teener 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Monday at Prentis Park.
For B-AH, Cooper Nelson, Joseph Anderson, Jace Adams and Espyn Klungseth each had a hit.
Nelson took the loss, striking out five in his 3 1/3 innings of work.
Region 4B
Centerville 5, Scotland-Menno 1
PARKSTON — Centerville scored four runs in the fourth inning and held on for a 5-1 victory over Scotland-Menno in the opening round of the Region 4B VFW Teener 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Monday at Parkston.
Three Centerville pitchers combined on a no-hitter in the contest. Cole Edberg pitched three innings, striking out six, for the win. Logan Bobzin struck out seven in his 2 2/3 innings of work.
Aiden Bobzin had two hits and Luke Knight doubled for Centerville. Edberg, Brennen Tople, Noah Schoenfelder, Miles Eide and Ethan Bobzin each had a hit in the victory.
Bryce Sattler took the loss, striking out four in his 5 1/3 innings of work.
Centerville advances to the 5 p.m. game on Wednesday. Scotland-Menno plays an elimination game at 7 p.m. today (Tuesday).
