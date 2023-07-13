ELK POINT — Pairings for the Region 3B American Legion Baseball Tournament, July 16-19 in Elk Point, have been announced.
The opening game of the five-team tournament will feature Tea against Elk Point-Jefferson at 1 p.m., followed by Lennox against Vermillion at 4 p.m. Dakota Valley will play the Tea/EPJ winner in the 7 p.m. contest.
The double-elimination tournament runs through Tuesday, July 18, with the championship set for 7 p.m. The “if necessary” game would be played on Wednesday, July 19, at 5 p.m. The tournament champion will advance to the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament, July 28-Aug. 1 in Redfield.
GAME 1: Tea vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, 1 p.m.
GAME 2: Lennox vs. Vermillion, 4 p.m.
GAME 3: Dakota Valley vs. Game 1 winner, 7 p.m.
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.
GAME 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.
GAME 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 7 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 4 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner
