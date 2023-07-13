ELK POINT — Pairings for the Region 3B American Legion Baseball Tournament, July 16-19 in Elk Point, have been announced.

The opening game of the five-team tournament will feature Tea against Elk Point-Jefferson at 1 p.m., followed by Lennox against Vermillion at 4 p.m. Dakota Valley will play the Tea/EPJ winner in the 7 p.m. contest.

