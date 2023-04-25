LINCOLN, Neb. – South Dakota closed out the Summit League Championships with another record-breaking round at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course.
After setting a new record for lowest round in school history yesterday, the Coyotes broke it once again on Tuesday with a 286 in round three. The team also shattered the program record for lowest 54-hole score with an 868 total score – beating the previous best by 26 strokes. The 868 earned USD its best finish at the Summit League Championships with a runner-up placement. Individually, South Dakota had three land inside the top-10 led by Danica Badura’s tie for second place.
Badura finished the year by tying her career-low round of 70 in the third round. She started the day with back-to-back birdies and recorded one more on the back nine. Badura totaled the third-most birdies among the field this week with 10 total and averaged the best par-four scoring at three-under among all players. Her 213 (72-71-70) overall score marked a new career-best and placed her in a tie for runner-up at the Summit League Championships.
Catie Nekola posted the best score for South Dakota on day three with a career-low round of three-under par 68. Nekola recorded pars on every hole until she birdied the remaining three holes of the day. She had six total birdies this week and had the seventh-most pars during the event with 38 total. A 218 (80-70-68) 54-hole score placed Nekola in a tie for seventh place in her first Summit League Championships.
Akari Hayashi closed out the tournament with a three-over par 74 on Tuesday. Hayashi started the day with a birdie on the par-four first hole and later chipped-in for eagle on the par-five sixth hole. She finished with six birdies this week and was one of two players to sink an eagle during the three days. Hayashi’s 219 (73-72-74) total score earned her a tie for ninth place.
Emma Henningsson recorded a three-over par 74 in the final round. Her one birdie of the day came on the par-five 14th hole and brought her total to six birdies throughout the event. Henningsson carded a 222 (72-76-74) overall score and placed in a tie for 16th place in her first Summit League Championships.
Molly Fossen concluded her tournament with a four-over par 75. She finished the day with six consecutive pars and recorded the eighth-most pars this week with 37 total. Fossen’s 229 (76-78-75) 54-hole score earned her a 30th place individual finish.
As a team, South Dakota averaged the second-best score on par-four holes with a 4.09 stroke average and on par-five holes with a 5.11 stroke average. USD also recorded the second-most pars with 179 throughout the tournament.
