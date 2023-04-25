LINCOLN, Neb. – South Dakota closed out the Summit League Championships with another record-breaking round at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course.

After setting a new record for lowest round in school history yesterday, the Coyotes broke it once again on Tuesday with a 286 in round three. The team also shattered the program record for lowest 54-hole score with an 868 total score – beating the previous best by 26 strokes. The 868 earned USD its best finish at the Summit League Championships with a runner-up placement. Individually, South Dakota had three land inside the top-10 led by Danica Badura’s tie for second place.

