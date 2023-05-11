PARKSTON — The Parkston Mudcats pulled away in the late innings to claim a 13-3 victory over the Tabor Bluebirds in amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Jeff Harris had three hits, and Ryan McGinnis went 2-for-2 with a triple for Parkston. Braxton Wilhelm, Nate Doering, Braedon Carda, Billy Hamilton and Dylan Mogck each had two hits. Jake Weber and Brady Nolz each had a hit in the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.