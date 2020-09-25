The Yankton Cross Country team hopes that the third time is a charm for its Oct. 1 meet schedule, as it will now attend the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Invitational on that date. The meet will begin at 2 p.m. at Yankton Trails Park.
Yankton had previously been scheduled to attend the South Sioux City, Nebraska, Invitational and the Watertown Invitational on that date. Both have been cancelled.
The Elk Point-Jefferson football team has a new opponent for homecoming this week, West Sioux, Iowa. The Huskies were originally scheduled to face Beresford today (Friday), then were matched up against Wagner after both the Huskies and Wagner had their opponents cancel due to COVID-19 issues. Wagner also had to cancel for that reason.
The Huskies will face West Sioux on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Elk Point.
Also announced on Friday, the Wausa at Wynot football game, scheduled for today, has been cancelled.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
