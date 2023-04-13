VERMILLION — Bon Homme jumped out to an 8-0 lead after three innings and coasted to a 10-1 victory over Vermillion in club high school baseball action on Thursday at Prentis Park.
Riley Rothschadl had a home run, a triple and five RBI for Bon Homme. Landon Smith doubled and singled. Easton Mudder and Brady Bierema each doubled. Logan Winckler, Landon Schmidt and Jace Toupal each had a hit in the victory.
Connor Peterson doubled for Vermillion. Jack Vitt and Erik Sulzle each had a hit.
Rothschadl struck out seven in three no-hit innings of work for the win. Winckler struck out five in his three innings of work for the Cavaliers. Carter Hansen took the loss, striking out four in his three innings of work.
Bon Homme, 2-0, hosts Canistota-Freeman on Monday. Vermillion, 0-2, hosts Baltic on Monday.
ELK POINT — Madison used a seven-run fourth inning to claim a 10-4 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in club high school baseball action on Thursday.
Keaton Gale went 2-for-4 with a triple, and Evan Hailey doubled and singled for EPJ. Hunter Geary also had two hits. Jake Gale doubled and Christian Mueller added a hit for the Huskies.
Kayden Moore took the loss.
EPJ, 1-1, travels to Centerville on Sunday.
