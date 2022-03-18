Mount Marty opened Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball play with a doubleheader sweep of Northwestern on Friday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Jett Hasegawa shut Northwestern down after giving up an early run as MMU claimed a 2-1 victory.
Northwestern led 1-0 after a Drew Dykstra leadoff triple and a Evan Olesen RBI groundout. The Lancers answered in the second on a two-run home run by David Richardson.
Townsend doubled and singled for Mount Marty. Richardson’s home run was the other Lancer hit.
Oleson, Eli Rash and Colby Shelton each had a hit for Northwestern.
Hasegawa struck out four in the win. Brett Shelton took the loss, striking out seven in six innings of work.
In the nightcap, Mount Marty scored five runs in the seventh to claim an 8-4 victory.
Zane Salley homered twice for Mount Marty. Caid Koletzky had two doubles. Billy Hancock doubled and singled. Kiko Nunez had a home run and three RBI. Jet Weber, Josh Roemen and Richardson each had a hit in the victory.
Kip Cullinan went 3-for-5 with two home runs for Northwestern. Rash, Mason Porepp and Sam Stanford each had two hits.
Chris Rofe pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief for the win, striking out four. Myles Brown started, striking out nine in his five innings of work. Zane Pollon had three strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings of relief.
Brady Roberts took the loss.
Mount Marty, 16-5 overall and 2-0 in the GPAC, hosts Dakota Wesleyan on Sunday. Start time for the twinbill is 1 p.m.
