SIOUX FALLS — Defending Class AA champion O’Gorman claimed a 25-9, 25-13, 25-6 victory over Yankton in the volleyball season opener for both squads.

Macy Drotzmann had five kills, one ace serve and seven digs for Yankton. Ava Koller added three kills and 10 digs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.