SIOUX FALLS — Defending Class AA champion O’Gorman claimed a 25-9, 25-13, 25-6 victory over Yankton in the volleyball season opener for both squads.
Macy Drotzmann had five kills, one ace serve and seven digs for Yankton. Ava Koller added three kills and 10 digs.
Yankton begins the home portion of its season on Thursday, hosting Dakota Valley. The Panthers were third in the Class A tournament a year ago.
O’Gorman swept the sub-varsity matches, winning 25-10, 25-15 in the JV match; 25-8, 25-12 in the sophomore match; 25-8, 25-3 in the freshmen ‘A’ match and 25-14, 25-22 in the freshmen ‘B’ match.
