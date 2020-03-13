SIOUX FALLS — Due to current health concerns because of the Covid-19 virus outbreak, the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremonies scheduled for April 25 in Sioux Falls have been cancelled.
The City of Sioux Falls has enacted an emergency ban on gatherings of over 250 people which would include the Hall of Fame Banquet. The decision is also being made at this time to provide enough notice for those people needing to make travel plans from distant locations to attend the event. People who have already purchased tickets for the Sports Hall of Fame banquet will be eligible for refunds.
The 10 persons scheduled to be inducted in 2020, (Bruce Conley, Laverne Diede, Doug Eggers, Randy Fletcher , Kevin Leighton, Ronald Mitchell, Darwin Robinson, Ken Ruml, Heather (Sieler) Goehner, Steve Withorne) will now be inducted at next year’s 2021 South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame banquet.
