HARRISBURG — Yankton’s Nevaeh Leonard, in her first girls’ tournament of the season, won her division at the Harrisburg Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.
Leonard, who has wrestled at 126 pounds for the Yankton boys’ squad this season, scored pins over Olivia Kolbreck of Sioux Falls Washington and Morgan Lee of Viborg-Hurley, as well as a 5-3 overtime victory over Kyla Logan of Iroquois-Doland.
Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon’s Britney Rueb also earned a title, scoring two pins and a major decision. Teammate Peyton Hellmann finished third in her division.
Viborg-Hurley had several wrestlers competing, with Emma Murray finishing second, Gia Miller and Hope Orr each placing third, and Ella Kessler, Madelyn Feiock and Lee each placing fourth.
For Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes, Kiana Major and Akane Metcalfe each placed second.
Fourteen programs, including one from Iowa, were represented in the event. This is the first season of varsity girls’ wrestling in South Dakota.
Battle Creek Girls’ Inv.
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Three area programs competed in the Battle Creek Girls’ Invitational, held on Monday in Battle Creek, Nebraska. The event had been scheduled for Friday, but was postponed due to poor weather conditions.
For Creighton, Casidy Wortman (154) placed fourth, Layci Condon (109) finished fifth and Irene Burrell (124) finished eighth.
Crofton-Bloomfield’s Madisen Petersen placed fourth in the 124-pound division.
For Quad County Northeast, Kaylee Hollandsworth (117) placed sixth, Abby Schmit (132) placed seventh and Freya Young (124) placed 10th.
Tri-Valley Inv.
COLTON — Winner edged out Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes for top honors in the Tri-Valley Invitational wrestling tournament, held Saturday.
Winner finished with 238 points, led by champions Kaleb Osborn (120), Aaron Gilchrist (138), Kaden Keiser (145), Riley Orel (152), Sam Kruger (170), Preston Norrid (220) and Achilles Willuweit (285). Keiser (19-0), Orel (23-0) and Kruger (170) all remain unbeaten on the season.
KWLPG scored 226.5 points, led by champions Kasen Konstanz (106), Chase Varilek (132) and Spencer Hanson (182). Also for KWLPG, Kyler Konstanz (120), Carter Lenz (138), Levi Nightingale (195) and Kameron Styles (285) placed second; Iden Meyers (113), Lucas Lenz (126), Grayson Hanson (152) and Holden Havlik (160) finished third; and Jayden Kahler (170) placed fourth. Kasen Konstanz (17-0) and Varilek (20-0) remain unbeaten on the season.
Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon was third with 161 points, led by champions Brady Bierema (126) and Jordan Gall (195). Also for BHSA, Isaac Crownover (152) and Turner Nicholson (182) finished second, Jackson Caba (120) and Landon Smith (145) placed third, and Tyler Tjeerdsma (113) and Tyrus Bietz (160) finished fourth. Gall (22-0) remains unbeaten for the squad.
Elk Point-Jefferson scored 78 points to finish fourth, led by champion Ben Swatek (160). Also for the Huskies, Gavin Jacobs (170) placed second, and Keaton Gale (120), Skyler Swatek (152) and Noah McDermott (182) placed fourth
Parker placed fifth, scoring 76.5 points. For the Pheasants, Andrew Even (126) placed second, Charlie Patten (195) and Geoff Dunkelberger (285) each placed third, and Levi Wieman (220) placed fourth.
Battle Creek Inv.
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield edged out Yutan and Battle Creek for top honors in the Battle Creek Invitational wrestling tournament, held on Saturday.
Crofton-Bloomfield finished with 166 points, one better than Yutan and nine better than the host Braves. William Poppe claimed the 138-pound title for the champions. Also for C-B, Robbie Fisher (106), Hudson Barger (113), Ty Tramp (195) and Jared Janssen (220) each finished second, and Tyson Sauser (145) placed third.
Quad County Northeast tied for sixth with 96 points, led by champion Tie Hollandsworth (152). Also for the squad, Kolby Casey (195) placed third, and Colby Wathor (182) and Fischer Carson (285) placed fourth.
Hartington Cedar Catholic scored 63 points on the day. For the Trojans, Conner Hochstein (152) placed second and Kerby Hochstein (132) finished third.
Ponca finished 10th with 61 points, led by a runner-up finish from Dalton Anderson (132).
Creighton scored 37 points on the day. R.J. Wilmes (152) and Sam Vortherms (170) each placed third for the Bulldogs, with Vortherms recording his 100th career victory during the event.
Niobrara-Verdigre finished with 18 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.