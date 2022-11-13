TEMPE, Ariz. — South Dakota senior Ella Kubas raced to a school record to pace the Coyotes to a fourth-place team finish at the USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championships held Saturday afternoon at Tempe Town Lake.

Kubas took fourth individually in the race with an overall clocking of 1:05.23, the fastest ever by a Coyote on the Tempe Town Lake course. She completed the swim in 10:02, the bike in 34:43 and the run in 19:12.

