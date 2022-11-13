TEMPE, Ariz. — South Dakota senior Ella Kubas raced to a school record to pace the Coyotes to a fourth-place team finish at the USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championships held Saturday afternoon at Tempe Town Lake.
Kubas took fourth individually in the race with an overall clocking of 1:05.23, the fastest ever by a Coyote on the Tempe Town Lake course. She completed the swim in 10:02, the bike in 34:43 and the run in 19:12.
Kubas, competing in her third national championships, improved from a 14th-place finish in 2021.
Senior Cass Dalbec was the second Coyote across the finish line, clocking 1:06.23 for 13th-place. Dalbec was four minutes faster than her time in 2021 when she placed 29th.
Freshman Chelsea Webber was the third Coyote to finish with a 28th place effort in 1:09.12. Rounding out the scoring five were sophomore Andrea Cernuda, who was 35th in 1:10.56, and senior Teagan Shapansky, who was 36th in 1:11.04.
Verena Vesely rounded out the competing team of finishers for South Dakota with a 42nd place time of 1:12.45.
