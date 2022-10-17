VERMILLION — South Dakota junior linebacker Stephen Hillis has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his performance at Illinois State Saturday. It is the first such honor for Hillis, who hails from Hartington, Nebraska.
Hillis had a game-high nine tackles including two sacks and broke up two passes against the Redbirds. He led a defensive unit that limited Illinois State to 264 yards of offense. Only Wisconsin has held ISU to fewer yards this season.
