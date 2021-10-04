HURON — The Yankton Bucks shot a 323 to rank sixth after the opening round of the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Golf Tournament, Monday at Broadland Creek National Golf Course.
Sioux Falls Lincoln leads the way at 302, seven strokes better than O’Gorman (309). Harrisburg (312), Watertown (314) and Mitchell (322) round out the top five.
Watertown’s Jake Olson shot a 2-under 70 to hold the first-round lead, four strokes ahead of Lincoln’s Luke Honner and Charles Mickelson, each at 74. Five golfers are tied at 75: Lincoln’s Bennett Geraets, Brandon Valley’s Logan Kelling, O’Gorman’s Jacob Stewart, Harrisburg’s Will Parsons and Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Andy Noble.
Yankton was led by Easton Vellek, who shot a 77 to tie for 12th after the opening round. Dawson Vellek shot 81, Caeden Ekroth carded an 82 and Henry Homstad shot 83 to complete the Yankton score.
Also for the Bucks, Tate Beste shot 85 and Jace Tramp carded an 87.
The tournament concludes today (Tuesday).
Class A
MADISON — Vermillion ranks fourth and Parkston sits in sixth after the opening day of the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Golf Tournament, Monday at Madison Country Club.
Tea Area leads the way at 329, three strokes better than Aberdeen Roncalli (332). West Central (339), Vermillion (340), Sioux Valley (355) and Parkston (360) round out the first six.
Tea Area’s Eric Munson leads the way at 3-over 74, two strokes better than Roncalli’s Mason Carrels (76). Sioux Falls Christian’s Kaleb Jost shot 77, with Vincent Van Liere of St. Thomas More fourth at 78. Four golfers are tied for fifth at 80: Parkston’s Quinn Bormann, Chamberlain’s Dakota Munger, Tea Area’s Keeton Newborg and Sioux Valley’s Tate Steffensen.
Vermillion was led by Carter Hansen’s 83 and T.J. Tracy’s 84. Trey Hansen shot 86, Ben Burbach shot 87 and Carter Mart carded a 97 for the Tanagers.
Also for Parkston, Payton Koehn shot 89, Matt Ehler shot 94, Landon Weber carded a 97 and Kelby Neugebauer carded a 106.
Among area golfers, Beresford’s Derek Maas shot 85, Dakota Valley’s Logan Collette shot 87, DV’s Isaac Bruns shot 88, Elk Point-Jefferson’s Carter Langle shot 90, EPJ’s Landon Geary shot 92, DV’s Dylan Lukken shot 94 and Beresford’s Dustin Maas shot 96.
The tournament concludes today (Tuesday).
