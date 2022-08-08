BASEBALL
S.D. STATE B AMATEUR
Aug. 3-14 at Mitchell
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Madison 6, Plankinton Gold Sox 2
Garretson 13, Plankinton Bankers 0, 7 innings
Thursday, Aug. 4
Mount Vernon 10, Redfield Dairy Queen 0, 7 innings
Milbank 8, Akron 4
Platte 14, Aurora 4, 8 innings
Alexandria 17, Wessington Springs 2, 6 innings
Friday, Aug. 5
Canova 3, Tabor 2, 10 innings
Lennox Only One 7, Wynot 4
Salem 5, 4 Corners 4
Dimock-Emery 13, Humboldt-Hartford 0, 7 innings
Saturday, Aug. 6
Dell Rapids Mudcats 7, Northville 0
Larchwood 3, Volga 2, 10 innings
Lake Norden 5, Freeman 3
Winner-Colome 16, Redfield Pheasants 1
Sunday, Aug. 7
Flandreau 7, Menno 2
Kimball-White Lake 7, Castlewood Monarchs 2
SECOND ROUND
Sunday, Aug. 7
Garretson 11, Madison 1
Mount Vernon 3, Milbank 2
Monday, Aug. 8
Alexandria 4, Platte 3
Canova vs. Lennox Only One, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Salem vs. Dimock-Emery, 5:30 p.m.
Dell Rapids Mudcats vs. Larchwood, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Lake Norden vs. Winner-Colome, 5:30 p.m.
Flandreau vs. Kimball-White Lake, 7:30 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, Aug. 11
Garretson vs. Mount Vernon, 5:30 p.m.
Alexandria vs. Canova/Lennox Only One winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 12
Salem/DE winner vs. DR Mudcats/Larchwood winner, 5:30 p.m.
LN/WC winner vs. Flandreau/KWL winner, 7:30 p.m.
S.D. STATE A AMATEUR
Aug. 5-7 in Aberdeen, Aug. 12-14 at Mitchell
OPENING WEEKEND
Friday, Aug. 5
Brookings 13, Yankton 6
Saturday, Aug. 6
Renner 12, Rapid City A’s 0
Rapid City A’s 12, Yankton 8, Yankton eliminated
Renner Monarchs 11, Brookings 0
S.F. Quirrels 14, R.C. Diamondbacks 3
S.F. Hops 2, Aberdeen Circus 0
Sunday, Aug. 7
Aberdeen Circus 13, R.C. Diamondbacks 3; Diamondbacks eliminated
S.F. Squirrels 17, S.F. Hops 1
FINAL WEEKEND
Friday, Aug. 12
GAME 27: S.F. Hops vs. R.C. A’s, 1:30 p.m., Drake
GAME 29: Brookings vs. Aberdeen Circus, 3:30 p.m., Drake
GAME 28: Renner Monarchs vs. S.F. Squirrels, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 13
GAME 32: Game 27 winner vs. Game 29 winner, 11 a.m.
GAME 33: Game 32 winner vs. Game 28 loser, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 14
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 28 winner vs. Game 33 winner, noon
S.D. STATE VFW TEENER 16-UNDER A TOURN.
Aug. 5-7 at North Sioux City
First Round, Friday
West Central 10, Flandreau 2
Tea Area 8, Madison Gold 7
Dell Rapids 8, Volga 0
Wagner 2, Dakota Valley 1
Consolation, Saturday
Madison Gold 12, Flandreau 0
Volga 9, Dakota Valley 4
Semifinals, Saturday
Tea Area 10, West Central 1
Wagner 5, Dell Rapids 0
Final Round, Sunday
FIFTH: Volga 7, Madison Gold 6
THIRD: Dell Rapids 11, West Central 3
CHAMPIONSHIP: Tea Area 5, Wagner 4
S.D. STATE VFW TEENER 16-UNDER B TOURN.
Aug. 5-7 at Alexandria
First Round, Friday
Canova 6, Platte-Geddes 5
Parkston 4, Faulkton-Highmore 1
Tyndall 3, Salem 1
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 6, Alexandria 1
Consolation, Saturday
Platte-Geddes 9, Faulkton-Highmore 4
Alexandria 13, Salem 5
Semifinals, Saturday
Canova 7, Parkston 4
Tyndall 10, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 6
Final Round, Sunday
FIFTH: Alexandria 4, Platte-Geddes 1
THIRD: Parkston 20, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 12
CHAMPIONSHIP: Tyndall 6, Canova 4
