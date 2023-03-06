SIOUX FALLS — Matthew Mors’ collegiate basketball journey led him back to South Dakota this past summer. Now, the redshirt freshman is representing South Dakota in South Dakota as a supporting players for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

“It means a lot to me to be able to represent South Dakota in South Dakota,” Mors said. “That has been special to me. To be able to have my family at almost every game and my friends (at games) means a lot to me.”

