SIOUX FALLS — Matthew Mors’ collegiate basketball journey led him back to South Dakota this past summer. Now, the redshirt freshman is representing South Dakota in South Dakota as a supporting players for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
“It means a lot to me to be able to represent South Dakota in South Dakota,” Mors said. “That has been special to me. To be able to have my family at almost every game and my friends (at games) means a lot to me.”
After spending the 2021-22 season at Wisconsin where he was redshirted, the SDSU coaches helped Mors “feel like I was at home.” He is starting to feel more and more comfortable in his role for the Jackrabbits this season.
“For anyone coming into a new scene and playing at the college level, it's an adjustment,” Mors said. “It took a little time for (things) to actually click because it's different when you're in practices and doing all that. Once you get on the court, it's a different speed to the game. It takes a little time to adjust, but now I'm feeling comfortable out there.
“For me personally, it's playing with confidence and trusting all the work that I put into the game because I knew that if I can do that, I can play free. The results will come.”
Mors, who is averaging 6.7 points and 2.7 rebounds for the Jacks this season, credited some of the older players on the team, such as senior Matt Dentlinger, for helping him feel welcome and to develop his game.
“Dentlinger has been here a while, so he knows all the tricks in the trades to play in college basketball,” Mors said. “Same with Alex Arians and some of the other guys that have been around for a while.”
On a zoom call Mar. 1, Dentlinger added it has been fun for the Jackrabbits veterans to help out the newer players on the team.
“It's been great getting to play with a lot of new guys this year,” he said. “As the season has gone on, you can see how much they've grown and improved over the year and how much as a team we've improved together.”
In Saturday night’s second round game against Omaha in Summit League Tournament action, Mors scored seven points off the bench. He hit a 3-pointer in the first half and had a critical block for SDSU in the second half.
“Those are opportunities for me where my teammates got me the ball,” Mors said. They were making hustle plays in order to help the team win.”
Mors said the support of the SDSU fans has been “fantastic” as “they bring it every night,” even if the game is a few miles down the road in Sioux Falls.
“It was 8,500 (people) deep and it was a sea of blue,” Mors said. “We really appreciate that. (The Jackrabbits fans) out there supporting us every night make the game a little bit easier for us.”
Mors and the No. 2 seed Jackrabbits will play the No. 3 seed North Dakota State Bison Monday in the second semifinal. Tip off time is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
The Yankton Bucks basketball alum maintains his loyalty to the team, even this year as the Bucks prepare to make a run at the state title in Rapid City Mar. 16-18.
“Yankton basketball and coach (Chris) Haynes have put together something special in the past few years,” Mors said. “We've kept it rolling. I've been watching all their games. They've been playing well.”
“I'll be cheering them on and they have a really good shot to do something special.”
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.