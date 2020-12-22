SIOUX FALLS — This time, the Yankton Bucks came out on top.
After suffering a two-point loss at Brandon Valley last Friday, the Bucks survived a wild final two minutes to escape Sioux Falls with a 47-45 victory over O’Gorman on Tuesday night.
There was a noticeable sigh of relief from the Bucks (3-1) when a shot ahead of the buzzer fell short.
“You can’t put a price tag on game experience like that,” head coach Chris Haynes said.
“It’s early in the season, so it wasn’t going to be pretty, but we have to be better closing out games. We’ll learn from this.”
That was one of the biggest takeaways for Yankton, which built a 36-22 lead late in the third quarter and then 39-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
It was only a matter of time, though, that the Knights (2-2) would get things figured out, and the Bucks were waiting for it to happen, according to Haynes.
“Credit to O’Gorman, we knew they’d make a run and they were able to get themselves back in it,” he said.
The Bucks had a 45-39 lead with 2:22 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Knights scored consecutive baskets on back-to-back steals to get within 45-43.
Yankton senior Matthew Mors made one free throw with 22.4 seconds left, but the second missed and O’Gorman knocked the ball out of bounds. Mors was then fouled again and again made one of two free throws.
O’Gorman’s Eddie Meylor connected on two free throws with two seconds to go to get the Knights within 47-45. The Bucks were then whistled for an out-of-bounds throw on the ensuing inbounds play.
“We told Rugby (Ryken) to take it out if he made it, but I didn’t tell everyone, so there was some confusion, I think,” Haynes said.
O’Gorman had one final shot, but a three-point heave by Reece Arbogast came up just short, and the Bucks escaped with the win.
Mors finished the game with 14 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and three assists for the Bucks, while junior Jaden Kral scored 11 points, and Ryken and senior Trevor Fitzgerald both added six points.
Yankton’s defense was particularly tight in the first half, when the Bucks reeled off 17 straight points to jump ahead 21-5 — O’Gorman, meanwhile, struggled to hit open shots.
“We were fortunate in the first half that they missed some shots, and they made those in the second half,” Haynes said.
The Bucks will host a pair of teams from Wyoming next week, including the home opener next Tuesday against Thunder Basin. They then face Campbell County the following afternoon.
In sub-varsity action Tuesday night in Sioux Falls, O’Gorman won the JV game 57-24. For Yankton, Dylan Prouty scored nine points and Mac Ryken added six points.
O’Gorman won the sophomore game 68-43 and Yankton got 11 points from Isaiah Schelhaas.
YANKTON (3-1)
Dylan Prouty 0-2 0-0 0; Mac Ryken 0-1 0-0 0; Rugby Ryken 2-4 2-2 6; Aidan Feser 1-2 0-0 3; Trevor Fitzgerald 2-5 2-4 6; Jaden Kral 5-10 0-0 11; Matthew Mors 3-13 8-14 14. TOTALS 16-40 12-20 47.
O’GORMAN (2-2)
Kade Moffitt 1-8 1-2 3; Ben Renshaw 5-13 0-0 14; Matt Eng 0-2 0-0 0; Reece Arbogast 2-8 0-0 6; Michael Shea 0-2 0-0 0; Joe Lynch 1-4 3-5 5; David Alpers 5-7 1-1 11; Chad Ambroz 0-4 0-0 0; Eddie Meylor 1-8 4-5 6. TOTALS 15-56 9-13 45.
YANKTON 10 13 16 8 — 47
O’GORMAN 5 4 19 17 — 45
Three-Pointers — OG 6-30 (Renshaw 4-10, Arbogast 2-6, Shea 0-1, Alpers 0-1, Lynch 0-1; Meylor 0-2; Moffitt 0-5), YHS 3-17 (Michael Mors 1-1, Feser 1-2, Kral 1-4, Prouty 0-1, Fitzgerald 0-1, Matthew Mors 0-6). Total Rebounds — OG 27 (Meylor 9), YHS 21 (Matthew Mors 9). Assists — YHS 7 (Ryken 3, Matthew Mors 3), OG 3 (three with 1). Turnovers — YHS 5, OG 3. Personal Fouls — OG 19, YHS 16. Fouled Out — Fitzgerald.
