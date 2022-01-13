VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
WOMEN’S JUST FOR FUN LEAGUE
RESULTS: JJ Benji’s - Hot Flashers def. Down N Diggy 21-16, 19-21, 21-8; Volley Llamas def. Balls Out 21-18, 21-15, 22-20; I Got It… Or Not def. Sweet Digs 21-10, 22-20, 22-20; Net Ninjas def. Fleegs Riverside Roadhouse 21-4, 21-9, 21-16
STANDINGS: Net Ninjas 6-0, Volley Llamas 5-1, JJ Benji’s - Hot Flashers 4-2, Down N Diggy 4-2, Sweet Digs 2-4, Balls Out 2-4, I Got It… Or Not 1-5, Fleegs Riverside Roadhouse 0-6
COED II LEAGUE
RESULTS: Ben’s Brewing Co. def. All About That Ace 21-18, 22-20, 21-16; Here for the Beer def. America’s Best Realty 21-10, 21-17, 21-9; Astec Attackers def. Midwest Insurance 21-8, 21-9, 21-12; Block Party def. The Demo Crew 21-14, 21-8, 21-15
STANDINGS: Block Party 6-0, Ben’s Brewing Co. 5-0, Astec Attackers 4-1, Here for the Beer 4-1, The BS Band 2-3, All About That Ace 2-4, Midwest Insurance 1-4, America’s Best Realty 0-5, The Demo Crew 0-6
MEN’S LEAGUE
RESULTS: Block Party def. The Boat House 22-20, 21-12, 21-18; Verdesian Life Sciences def. Ace Holes 21-16, 21-10, 21-18
STANDINGS: Verdesian Life Sciences 7-0, Block Party 5-1, The Boat House 3-4, Premier Heating & Cooling 1-5, Ace Holes 0-6
BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES
HIGH TEAM GAME: Moody’s 511
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Moody’s 1385
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Kelly Mernin 249-233 (both errorless), Brendan Gramkow 247, Frank Osborn Jr. 232, Annabelle Moody 228 (errorless), Kathy Driver 216-190 (errorless), Marlene Doty 185 (errorless)
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Kelly Mernin 693, Brendan Gramkow 651, Brandon Ester 639, Kathy Driver 620, Annabelle Moody 596, Sharon Mernin 483
STANDINGS: The Gramkows 7-1, Split Happens 7-1, TCB 6-2, Spare Wars 6-2, We Don’t Give a Split 6-2, For the Taz 5-3, Strikes & Doubles 5-3, Three Hole Surprise 5-3, Moody’s 4-4, Ten Pins 4-4, The Bohemians 4-4, Knight Riders 3-5, 2 Broke Girls 3-5, Double E’s 3-5, Ebowla 2-6, The Cunningham’s 1-7, Krazy Kids 1-7, Pin Pals 0-8
HIGHLIGHTS: Kelly Mernin – errorless 211; Betty Adam 2-7; Kristie Taylor 5-10; Lonnie Remington 5-6-10; Brandon Ester 2-7; Jordan Drotzman 3-10; Jake Drotzman 2-7-8; Don Fiedler 3-10; Paul Black 3-10; Annabelle Moody 5-7
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Nustar 442
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Nustar 1296
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Shane Bertsch 240, Jay Weaver 238, Robin Holec 232, Frank Osborn Jr. 227, Bruce Myers 217
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Jay Weaver 676, Shane Bertsch 638, Frank Osborn Jr. 635, Bruce Myers 620, Robin Holec 583
STANDINGS: Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 113, Nustar 109.5, Plath Chiropractic 108, Candyland 103.5, Herc & Megara 86, QRF 80, The We Shed 58
NOTE: Smoke ‘Em Out BBQ wins second quarter
BASKETBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
MEN’S LEAGUE
RESULTS: Peterson Construction def. Kaiser’s Heating & Co0ling 75-62; Capital Street Pub def. Hydro Hawks 100-53; QHC & QWS def. Little Crows via Forfeit; Café Louisiana def. Jones Construction 43-41; Bricklayers def. Ben’s 56-48
STANDINGS: QHC & QWS 4-0, Capital St. Pub 4-0, Peterson Construction 3-1, Ben’s 2-1, Kaiser’s Heating & Co0ling 2-1, Little Crows 2-2, Wease Auto 1-2, Bricklayers 1-2, Café Louisiana 1-3, Jones Construction 0-4, Hydro Hawks 0-4
THURSDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Aberdeen Central 67, Brookings 56
Arlington 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 60
Castlewood 62, Great Plains Lutheran 36
Chester 47, Baltic 42
Dakota Valley 65, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 43
DeSmet 88, Lake Preston 25
Deubrook 57, Estelline/Hendricks 36
Deuel 61, Britton-Hecla 39
Flandreau 54, Madison 40
Florence/Henry 56, Sisseton 36
Groton Area 59, Aberdeen Roncalli 35
Hamlin 72, Milbank 36
Highmore-Harrold 66, Herreid/Selby Area 46
Irene-Wakonda 53, Centerville 42
Iroquois/Doland 57, Leola/Frederick 25
Lennox 62, Vermillion 57
Mitchell 69, Pierre 54
Platte-Geddes 57, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50
Sully Buttes 57, Miller 45
Viborg-Hurley 58, Gayville-Volin 35
Wagner 65, Parkston 41
Watertown 48, Yankton 46
Waubay/Summit 70, Tri-State, N.D. 19
Jones County Invite
First Round
Philip 44, Kadoka Area 35
West River Tournament
First Round
New Underwood 44, Edgemont 32
Upton, Wyo. 71, Newell 15
THURSDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Aberdeen Christian 61, Wakpala 39
Arlington 62, Elkton-Lake Benton 33
Avon 48, Scotland 37
Beresford 58, Tri-Valley 57
Bison 48, McIntosh 12
Britton-Hecla 33, Deuel 30
Brookings 50, Aberdeen Central 40
Burke 62, Colome 22
Castlewood 55, Great Plains Lutheran 35
Centerville 53, Irene-Wakonda 52
Chester 68, Baltic 66, OT
Corsica/Stickney 53, Winner 40
DeSmet 50, Lake Preston 15
Dell Rapids St. Mary 48, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 32
Deubrook 58, Estelline/Hendricks 32
Flasher, N.D. 61, Lemmon 50
Hamlin 65, Milbank 33
Hanson 61, Parker 22
Kimball/White Lake 54, Gregory 50
Leola/Frederick 50, Iroquois/Doland 41
Mobridge-Pollock 68, Crow Creek 59
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46, Platte-Geddes 33
Northwestern 49, Ipswich 35
Rapid City Central 55, Sturgis Brown 39
Sioux Falls Christian 55, Tea Area 48
Sioux Falls Lincoln 47, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 35
Sioux Falls Washington 65, Sioux Falls Jefferson 38
Sioux Valley 50, McCook Central/Montrose 33
Sully Buttes 41, Miller 23
Tri-State, N.D. 69, Waubay/Summit 31
Vermillion 53, Lennox 34
Viborg-Hurley 50, Gayville-Volin 25
Wagner 69, Parkston 41
Watertown 55, Yankton 52, OT
Webster 51, Clark/Willow Lake 44
West Central 61, Crofton, Neb. 59
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 55, Wilmot 34
THURSDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Bayard 61, Sioux County 19
Burwell 70, Ord 62
Central City 70, Ravenna 46
Centura 65, Shelton 50
Cozad 60, Gothenburg 37
Cross County 66, Twin River 23
Dakota Valley, S.D. 65, Hartington Cedar Catholic 43
East Butler 49, Dorchester 24
Elkhorn Mount Michael 67, Boys Town 64
Elkhorn South 64, Omaha Northwest 40
Elm Creek 45, Axtell 39
Fairbury 33, Wilber-Clatonia 31
Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 37, Crawford 33
Hastings St. Cecilia 58, Minden 36
Hi-Line 58, Alma 46
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Neligh-Oakdale 36
Kearney Catholic 66, Broken Bow 42
Lutheran High Northeast 56, Battle Creek 51, OT
Mullen 59, Arthur County 28
Nebraska Christian 77, Spalding Academy 53
O'Neill 50, Ainsworth 49
Osceola 68, Friend 50
Paxton 81, Creek Valley 17
Riverside 61, Arcadia-Loup City 47
St. Mary's 71, Summerland 39
Stanton 55, Plainview 47
Wahoo 67, Platteview 57
Wallace 66, South Platte 29
Wayne 50, North Bend Central 48
West Holt 52, North Central 35
West Point-Beemer 58, Schuyler 29
Wood River 55, Sutton 30
MUDECAS Tournament
A Division
Semifinal
Freeman 46, Tri County 35
Palmyra 48, Falls City Sacred Heart 44
B Division
Semifinal
Johnson-Brock 65, Diller-Odell 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Omaha Nation vs. Pender, ppd. to Feb 10th.
THURSDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Ainsworth 51, O'Neill 27
Alma 65, Hi-Line 18
Anselmo-Merna 52, Sandhills/Thedford 36
Battle Creek 61, Lutheran High Northeast 42
Bayard 57, Sioux County 32
Bellevue East 55, Omaha Marian 36
Broken Bow 65, Kearney Catholic 29
Centura 40, Shelton 37
Crawford 69, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 17
Cross County 36, Twin River 27
East Butler 45, Dorchester 33
Elm Creek 53, Axtell 46
Elmwood-Murdock 51, Conestoga 16
Fairbury 19, Wilber-Clatonia 12
Fillmore Central 50, Heartland 31
Fullerton 70, Palmer 22
Gothenburg 38, Cozad 27
Guardian Angels 48, Archbishop Bergan 38
Hampton 49, College View Academy 46
Hastings St. Cecilia 38, Minden 19
Heartland Lutheran 46, St. Edward 16
High Plains Community 44, Nebraska Lutheran 24
Humphrey St. Francis 40, Pierce 37
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Neligh-Oakdale 16
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 48, Tri County Northeast 29
Lincoln Christian 38, Louisville 23
Lincoln Southeast 54, Grand Island 14
Mead 44, Boys Town 12
Medicine Valley 50, Dundy County-Stratton 23
Millard South 53, Gretna 34
Mullen 38, Arthur County 29
North Bend Central 58, Wayne 39
North Central 47, West Holt 30
Omaha Burke def. Omaha Bryan, forfeit
Omaha Central 56, Bishop Neumann 41
Omaha Northwest 44, Elkhorn South 43
Osceola 40, Friend 27
Paxton 55, Creek Valley 13
Plainview 44, Stanton 31
Ravenna 55, Central City 16
South Sioux City 54, Omaha Roncalli 48
St. Mary's 40, Summerland 27
Sutton 66, Wood River 27
Wahoo 59, Platteview 26
Wakefield 62, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 37
Wallace 37, South Platte 32
West Central, S.D. 61, Crofton 59
MUDECAS
A Division
Semifinal
Falls City Sacred Heart 48, Parkview Christian 20
Johnson-Brock 43, Southern 38, OT
B Division
Semifinal
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 45, Johnson County Central 32
Exeter/Milligan 49, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Omaha Nation vs. Pender, ppd. to Feb 10th.
