VOLLEYBALL

YANKTON PARKS & REC

WOMEN’S JUST FOR FUN LEAGUE

RESULTS: JJ Benji’s - Hot Flashers def. Down N Diggy 21-16, 19-21, 21-8; Volley Llamas def. Balls Out 21-18, 21-15, 22-20; I Got It… Or Not def. Sweet Digs 21-10, 22-20, 22-20; Net Ninjas def. Fleegs Riverside Roadhouse 21-4, 21-9, 21-16

STANDINGS: Net Ninjas 6-0, Volley Llamas 5-1, JJ Benji’s - Hot Flashers 4-2, Down N Diggy 4-2, Sweet Digs 2-4, Balls Out 2-4, I Got It… Or Not 1-5, Fleegs Riverside Roadhouse 0-6

COED II LEAGUE

RESULTS: Ben’s Brewing Co. def. All About That Ace 21-18, 22-20, 21-16; Here for the Beer def. America’s Best Realty 21-10, 21-17, 21-9; Astec Attackers def. Midwest Insurance 21-8, 21-9, 21-12; Block Party def. The Demo Crew 21-14, 21-8, 21-15

STANDINGS: Block Party 6-0, Ben’s Brewing Co. 5-0, Astec Attackers 4-1, Here for the Beer 4-1, The BS Band 2-3, All About That Ace 2-4, Midwest Insurance 1-4, America’s Best Realty 0-5, The Demo Crew 0-6

MEN’S LEAGUE

RESULTS: Block Party def. The Boat House 22-20, 21-12, 21-18; Verdesian Life Sciences def. Ace Holes 21-16, 21-10, 21-18

STANDINGS: Verdesian Life Sciences 7-0, Block Party 5-1, The Boat House 3-4, Premier Heating & Cooling 1-5, Ace Holes 0-6

BOWLING

YANKTON BOWL

TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES

HIGH TEAM GAME: Moody’s 511

HIGH TEAM SERIES: Moody’s 1385

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Kelly Mernin 249-233 (both errorless), Brendan Gramkow 247, Frank Osborn Jr. 232, Annabelle Moody 228 (errorless), Kathy Driver 216-190 (errorless), Marlene Doty 185 (errorless)

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Kelly Mernin 693, Brendan Gramkow 651, Brandon Ester 639, Kathy Driver 620, Annabelle Moody 596, Sharon Mernin 483

STANDINGS: The Gramkows 7-1, Split Happens 7-1, TCB 6-2, Spare Wars 6-2, We Don’t Give a Split 6-2, For the Taz 5-3, Strikes & Doubles 5-3, Three Hole Surprise 5-3, Moody’s 4-4, Ten Pins 4-4, The Bohemians 4-4, Knight Riders 3-5, 2 Broke Girls 3-5, Double E’s 3-5, Ebowla 2-6, The Cunningham’s 1-7, Krazy Kids 1-7, Pin Pals 0-8

HIGHLIGHTS: Kelly Mernin – errorless 211; Betty Adam 2-7; Kristie Taylor 5-10; Lonnie Remington 5-6-10; Brandon Ester 2-7; Jordan Drotzman 3-10; Jake Drotzman 2-7-8; Don Fiedler 3-10; Paul Black 3-10; Annabelle Moody 5-7

INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE

HIGH TEAM GAME: Nustar 442

HIGH TEAM SERIES: Nustar 1296

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Shane Bertsch 240, Jay Weaver 238, Robin Holec 232, Frank Osborn Jr. 227, Bruce Myers 217

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Jay Weaver 676, Shane Bertsch 638, Frank Osborn Jr. 635, Bruce Myers 620, Robin Holec 583

STANDINGS: Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 113, Nustar 109.5, Plath Chiropractic 108, Candyland 103.5, Herc & Megara 86, QRF 80, The We Shed 58

NOTE: Smoke ‘Em Out BBQ wins second quarter

BASKETBALL

YANKTON PARKS & REC

MEN’S LEAGUE

RESULTS: Peterson Construction def. Kaiser’s Heating & Co0ling 75-62; Capital Street Pub def. Hydro Hawks 100-53; QHC & QWS def. Little Crows via Forfeit; Café Louisiana def. Jones Construction 43-41; Bricklayers def. Ben’s 56-48

STANDINGS: QHC & QWS 4-0, Capital St. Pub 4-0, Peterson Construction 3-1, Ben’s 2-1, Kaiser’s Heating & Co0ling 2-1, Little Crows 2-2, Wease Auto 1-2, Bricklayers 1-2, Café Louisiana 1-3, Jones Construction 0-4, Hydro Hawks 0-4

THURSDAY’S S.D. BOYS

Aberdeen Central 67, Brookings 56

Arlington 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 60

Castlewood 62, Great Plains Lutheran 36

Chester 47, Baltic 42

Dakota Valley 65, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 43

DeSmet 88, Lake Preston 25

Deubrook 57, Estelline/Hendricks 36

Deuel 61, Britton-Hecla 39

Flandreau 54, Madison 40

Florence/Henry 56, Sisseton 36

Groton Area 59, Aberdeen Roncalli 35

Hamlin 72, Milbank 36

Highmore-Harrold 66, Herreid/Selby Area 46

Irene-Wakonda 53, Centerville 42

Iroquois/Doland 57, Leola/Frederick 25

Lennox 62, Vermillion 57

Mitchell 69, Pierre 54

Platte-Geddes 57, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50

Sully Buttes 57, Miller 45

Viborg-Hurley 58, Gayville-Volin 35

Wagner 65, Parkston 41

Watertown 48, Yankton 46

Waubay/Summit 70, Tri-State, N.D. 19

Jones County Invite

First Round

Philip 44, Kadoka Area 35

West River Tournament

First Round

New Underwood 44, Edgemont 32

Upton, Wyo. 71, Newell 15

THURSDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Aberdeen Christian 61, Wakpala 39

Arlington 62, Elkton-Lake Benton 33

Avon 48, Scotland 37

Beresford 58, Tri-Valley 57

Bison 48, McIntosh 12

Britton-Hecla 33, Deuel 30

Brookings 50, Aberdeen Central 40

Burke 62, Colome 22

Castlewood 55, Great Plains Lutheran 35

Centerville 53, Irene-Wakonda 52

Chester 68, Baltic 66, OT

Corsica/Stickney 53, Winner 40

DeSmet 50, Lake Preston 15

Dell Rapids St. Mary 48, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 32

Deubrook 58, Estelline/Hendricks 32

Flasher, N.D. 61, Lemmon 50

Hamlin 65, Milbank 33

Hanson 61, Parker 22

Kimball/White Lake 54, Gregory 50

Leola/Frederick 50, Iroquois/Doland 41

Mobridge-Pollock 68, Crow Creek 59

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46, Platte-Geddes 33

Northwestern 49, Ipswich 35

Rapid City Central 55, Sturgis Brown 39

Sioux Falls Christian 55, Tea Area 48

Sioux Falls Lincoln 47, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 35

Sioux Falls Washington 65, Sioux Falls Jefferson 38

Sioux Valley 50, McCook Central/Montrose 33

Sully Buttes 41, Miller 23

Tri-State, N.D. 69, Waubay/Summit 31

Vermillion 53, Lennox 34

Viborg-Hurley 50, Gayville-Volin 25

Wagner 69, Parkston 41

Watertown 55, Yankton 52, OT

Webster 51, Clark/Willow Lake 44

West Central 61, Crofton, Neb. 59

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 55, Wilmot 34

THURSDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Bayard 61, Sioux County 19

Burwell 70, Ord 62

Central City 70, Ravenna 46

Centura 65, Shelton 50

Cozad 60, Gothenburg 37

Cross County 66, Twin River 23

Dakota Valley, S.D. 65, Hartington Cedar Catholic 43

East Butler 49, Dorchester 24

Elkhorn Mount Michael 67, Boys Town 64

Elkhorn South 64, Omaha Northwest 40

Elm Creek 45, Axtell 39

Fairbury 33, Wilber-Clatonia 31

Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 37, Crawford 33

Hastings St. Cecilia 58, Minden 36

Hi-Line 58, Alma 46

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Neligh-Oakdale 36

Kearney Catholic 66, Broken Bow 42

Lutheran High Northeast 56, Battle Creek 51, OT

Mullen 59, Arthur County 28

Nebraska Christian 77, Spalding Academy 53

O'Neill 50, Ainsworth 49

Osceola 68, Friend 50

Paxton 81, Creek Valley 17

Riverside 61, Arcadia-Loup City 47

St. Mary's 71, Summerland 39

Stanton 55, Plainview 47

Wahoo 67, Platteview 57

Wallace 66, South Platte 29

Wayne 50, North Bend Central 48

West Holt 52, North Central 35

West Point-Beemer 58, Schuyler 29

Wood River 55, Sutton 30

MUDECAS Tournament

A Division

Semifinal

Freeman 46, Tri County 35

Palmyra 48, Falls City Sacred Heart 44

B Division

Semifinal

Johnson-Brock 65, Diller-Odell 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Omaha Nation vs. Pender, ppd. to Feb 10th.

THURSDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

Ainsworth 51, O'Neill 27

Alma 65, Hi-Line 18

Anselmo-Merna 52, Sandhills/Thedford 36

Battle Creek 61, Lutheran High Northeast 42

Bayard 57, Sioux County 32

Bellevue East 55, Omaha Marian 36

Broken Bow 65, Kearney Catholic 29

Centura 40, Shelton 37

Crawford 69, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 17

Cross County 36, Twin River 27

East Butler 45, Dorchester 33

Elm Creek 53, Axtell 46

Elmwood-Murdock 51, Conestoga 16

Fairbury 19, Wilber-Clatonia 12

Fillmore Central 50, Heartland 31

Fullerton 70, Palmer 22

Gothenburg 38, Cozad 27

Guardian Angels 48, Archbishop Bergan 38

Hampton 49, College View Academy 46

Hastings St. Cecilia 38, Minden 19

Heartland Lutheran 46, St. Edward 16

High Plains Community 44, Nebraska Lutheran 24

Humphrey St. Francis 40, Pierce 37

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Neligh-Oakdale 16

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 48, Tri County Northeast 29

Lincoln Christian 38, Louisville 23

Lincoln Southeast 54, Grand Island 14

Mead 44, Boys Town 12

Medicine Valley 50, Dundy County-Stratton 23

Millard South 53, Gretna 34

Mullen 38, Arthur County 29

North Bend Central 58, Wayne 39

North Central 47, West Holt 30

Omaha Burke def. Omaha Bryan, forfeit

Omaha Central 56, Bishop Neumann 41

Omaha Northwest 44, Elkhorn South 43

Osceola 40, Friend 27

Paxton 55, Creek Valley 13

Plainview 44, Stanton 31

Ravenna 55, Central City 16

South Sioux City 54, Omaha Roncalli 48

St. Mary's 40, Summerland 27

Sutton 66, Wood River 27

Wahoo 59, Platteview 26

Wakefield 62, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 37

Wallace 37, South Platte 32

West Central, S.D. 61, Crofton 59

MUDECAS

A Division

Semifinal

Falls City Sacred Heart 48, Parkview Christian 20

Johnson-Brock 43, Southern 38, OT

B Division

Semifinal

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 45, Johnson County Central 32

Exeter/Milligan 49, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Omaha Nation vs. Pender, ppd. to Feb 10th.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.